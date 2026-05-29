'2026 K-EXPO USA' Successfully Concludes, Demonstrating the Global Expansion Potential of K-Content

More than 40,000 local visitors attended, laying the foundation for the expansion of K-content into the North American market

K-POP Concert featuring Jay Park, P1Harmony, and LNGSHOT captivated Los Angeles and recorded a complete sell-out of all 6,000 seats

Generated tangible B2B business outcomes, including global expansion of content IPs and distribution partnerships

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest K-culture business platform festival in North America, '2026 K-EXPO USA: All About K-Style' (hereinafter referred to as '2026 K-EXPO USA'), which was held in Los Angeles (LA), United States, from May 23 to May 27 (local time), concluded successfully.

Large crowds gather at the 2026 K-EXPO USA exhibition venue in Los Angeles. The 2026 K-EXPO USA K-POP Concert captivated a sold-out audience of 6,000 attendees.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), K-EXPO USA is a global integrated cultural event where visitors can experience the entirety of Korea's cultural industries in one place. This year's event was jointly supported by five government ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, as well as six organizations including the Korea Tourism Organization, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute, Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, and the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles. A total of 131 Korean companies from the food, beauty, and content industries participated in the event.

A wide range of programs were presented, allowing visitors to directly experience K-lifestyle elements such as Korean food and beauty products featured in K-dramas. More than 40,000 visitors attended the event throughout the exhibition period, demonstrating the elevated status and influence of K-culture in the global market. Building on this momentum, the B2B (business-to-business) program held over two days on May 26 and 27 also generated more than 500 meaningful business outcomes.

◆ MOU Agreements Signed with Global Entertainment Companies… Full-Scale Overseas Expansion of K-Content IPs

Fabulous, a participating company in this year's expo, signed an MOU with LA-based entertainment company Paul Farberman Entertainment for a DJ live show and IP publishing agreement based on the "KKonThat" IP. In addition, EL TV, a company specializing in food content, signed an MOU with a local company to pursue a joint business collaboration valued at USD 2 million to expand AI and XR technology convergence projects, connecting the global expansion potential of K-food content IPs to tangible business achievements.

◆ Korean Sing-Alongs by K-Fandom Filled All 6,000 Seats… Spectacular Performances Deepened Appreciation for Korea

The K-POP Concert held on May 24 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles attracted significant attention even before the event and achieved a complete sell-out of all 6,000 seats.

The concert featured Jay Park, who has been active both in Korea and internationally and performed a special stage with local artists, as well as popular artists in the North American market including P1Harmony and LNGSHOT, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the venue.

Fans were seen singing along to Korean lyrics, providing a vivid demonstration of K-pop's global influence.

Jay Park commented, "It is meaningful in itself to share the stage with Korean artists in LA," adding, "I hope K-EXPO USA becomes a bridge that connects Korean culture more closely with fans in the United States."

One attendee stated, "It was very impressive to be able to experience various aspects of Korean culture, including food and beauty, together with a K-pop concert."

◆ K-EXPO Expands Beyond Los Angeles to France and Mexico

K-EXPO is scheduled to continue in France in June and Mexico in September. Through programs tailored to the cultural characteristics of each region, the event plans to further expand the global reach of K-content and broaden opportunities for participating companies to enter local markets.

Media Contact:

Soyeon Seok

6469835537

[email protected]

SOURCE Korea Creative Content Agency