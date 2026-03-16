2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Mid-cycle Refresh Pricing to Start at $43,245

- A TREAT FOR THE SENSES IN TOUCH, SOUND, FEEL, EXPERIENCE -

2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid to arrive in U.S. dealerships in May

New larger-capacity battery 22.7kW battery provides 45 miles of all-electric range, MPGe increases to 73

New battery cooling system delivers improved thermal management for longer all-electric range, more EV driving opportunities in more driving scenarios, and greater power output

Total system horsepower increased to 297hp

Extensive updates to interior, as debuted on 2025 Outlander ICE model

Exterior updates highlighted by striking 18" and 20" wheel designs, updated front grille and bumper, revised rear taillights

Retuned steering, updated suspension tuning

Yamaha ® audio systems are class-leading in audio quality and music reproduction

audio systems are class-leading in audio quality and music reproduction Alongside new mild-hybrid 2026 Outlander, all Mitsubishi Outlander models are now electrified, a key tenet of the brand's Momentum 2030 business plan

Industry leading warranty and included maintenance continue to highlight outstanding value proposition

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2026, Mitsubishi Motors' flagship Outlander Plug-in Hybrid debuts with updates and improvements throughout the vehicle, with increased all-electric range, more driving power, an updated interior and exterior, and the critically acclaimed Yamaha audio system so well received in the 2025 Outlander. 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will arrive in Mitsubishi Motors dealerships in early May, with pricing starting at a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $43,2451.

The 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will arrive in Mitsubishi Motors U.S. dealerships in early May, with pricing starting at $43,245 The 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid features extensive updates to the interior, as debuted on the 2025 Outlander ICE model

For the first time ever, every 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander model is now electrified, with the updated 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid debuting in showrooms alongside the new-for-2026 Outlander mild-hybrid model. This is part of Mitsubishi Motors' commitment to delivering new and updated vehicles to North America under the banner of Momentum 2030, the company's North American business plan.

Momentum 2030 is the company's long-term business plan, which outlines:

A path to electrification

A path to a renewed and expanded product line-up that will see at least one new or extensively revised vehicle debut each year through fiscal 2030

A path to a modernized retail sales model

A path to network expansion and sales growth

Updates to the 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid can be seen in nearly every aspect of the vehicle. A new 22.7 kWh battery delivers a 15% increase in capacity, but the combination of a new cooling system and improved thermal management deliver a 60% increase in power output. Electric range is increased to 45 miles, total system power output is increased to 297 horsepower, MPGe increases to 73, and electric operation is now available in more driving scenarios. Steering and suspension tuning have both been revised, to deliver a more engaging and confidence-inspiring driving experience.

Inside, the 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid receives the extensive mid-cycle update applied to the 2025 Outlander internal-combustion model, with revised seating surfaces, the addition of cooled front seats on select trims, redesigned cupholders and phone charging pad, enlarged armrest storage and either an eight-speaker or 12-speaker Dynamic Sound Yamaha audio system. Also, the addition of extensive sound deadening throughout the cabin reduces the intrusion of outside sounds and makes the vehicle a more upscale and relaxing place to spend time.

Outside, a new design to the hood and front grille area reduce wind noise and improve fit and finish, and are joined by a new design front and rear bumper. Additionally, all lights through the vehicle are now LED, as highlighted in the new smoke-finish taillights. New-design 18" and 20" wheels (depending on trim level) present a striking impression.

All Outlander Plug-in Hybrid models feature Mitsubishi Motors' motorsport-inspired Super-All Wheel Control2, providing sure and secure all-wheel-drive traction and confidence.

"The 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is the flagship of our U.S. fleet," said Mark Chaffin, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.'s president and CEO. "As the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV, this is a technology that Mitsubishi Motors knows well."

Chaffin continued, "The 2026 model takes the proven formula that has won Green Car Journal's "Family Green Car of the Year" a record four times and makes it better in every way – improved interior touch-points, new Yamaha audio, addressing customer asks for updated cupholders and wireless charging pad, and a new look on the outside. But the real change for 2026 is in the way the vehicle performs. More electric operation, improved acceleration, a quieter and more engaging driving experience. Every Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been a carefully engineered blend of style and performance since we debuted the technology worldwide in 2012 and in the U.S. in 2018, but this new 2026 model takes it all one step further. We couldn't be more proud of this vehicle, and we believe our customers will be too."

Since its debut in Spring 2021, as a 2022 model-year vehicle, this new-generation Outlander has come to define a new generation of Mitsubishi. And since the debut of the new-generation plug-in hybrid variant in 2024, the vehicle has gone on to win both multiple industry awards and the hearts of customers.

Outlander – Mitsubishi Motors' flagship nameplate – brought a customer into the company's dealerships who either hadn't ever considered a Mitsubishi vehicle before, or hadn't considered the brand in many years, and that momentum continues to this day. These new customers chose Outlander for its style, engineering, value and industry-leading warranty.

All 2026 Mitsubishi Motors vehicles offer Mitsubishi Motors Confidence. Mitsubishi Motors Confidence is comprised of one of the industry's leading warranties, including a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, seven-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty, two-year/30,000-mile limited maintenance program, and five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance program.3

The 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will be available in four main trim levels -- ES, SE, SEL and the new-for-2026 Black Edition -- with select packages and accessories available to add additional equipment to all models.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

Disclaimers

MSRP does not include destination fee of $1,745, $1,870 in Hawaii/Alaska. Dealer sets final selling price, see dealer for details. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. While this Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions, it is not a substitute for careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions. All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 300 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

According to Ipsos NVCS:

96% of compact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander purchased one.

94% of subcompact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross purchased one.

97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one.

92% of plug-in hybrid owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid purchased one.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 615-970-8395

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.