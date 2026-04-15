Mitsubishi Motors Debuts First-Ever Special Incentive for Tennessee Residents

$1,000 offered to Tennessee residents on 2025/2026 Outlander Sport SUV

Special Tennessee-resident incentive can be stacked on other available purchase incentives to build further discounts

Pricing for Outlander Sport begins at $24,995

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) moved its U.S. headquarters office from Cypress, Calif., to Franklin, Tenn., on the outskirts of Nashville, in December, 2019. Since that time, the company has fulfilled commitments to reinvest in the community that welcomed it with open arms, hire more than 150 new employees locally, and invest the bulk of charity donations and employee-volunteer efforts in the immediate community that welcomed it.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Today, MMNA is announcing a new way for Tennessee residents to join the Mitsubishi Motors family and save a few dollars along the way, as it launches a special $1,000 incentive on the purchase of any new 2025 or 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV, the brand's least expensive vehicle. This special local purchase incentive is available to qualified buyers across the state, with the offer running through the Memorial Day weekend, closing on May 31, 2026.

"Since our move to Tennessee, the state has welcomed us with open arms," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA's president and CEO. "We said on day-one upon arrival that we wanted to give back to the people who welcomed us, and we've done so with our charitable giving focused directly in the area around our office. Now we want to help spread the joy across the entire state of Tennessee, with a special $1,000 incentive on the purchase of a 2025 or 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, our least expensive entry-point into the brand."

With a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of only $24,995, Outlander Sport is fully equipped with a host of safety and luxury features included, many of which might be considered surprising on a vehicle at this price point. Standard features include an eight-inch Smartphone Link Display, standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring capability, automatic climate control, Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Warning and Active Stability Control, and a host of others.

There are eight Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners across the state of Tennessee, with operations in Memphis (Gossett Mitsubishi), Johnson City (Wallace Mitsubishi Johnson City), Kingsport (Wallace Mitsubishi Kingsport), Chattanooga (Edd Kirby's Adventure Mitsubishi), Oak Ridge (Ole Ben Franklin Mitsubishi), Clarksville (Tim Short Mitsubishi), Murfreesboro (City Auto Mitsubishi) and Nashville (Music City Mitsubishi).

Through the first quarter of 2026, Mitsubishi logged 12,076 Outlander Sport sales across the country, an increase of nearly 75% year-over-year, proving the vehicle's enduring popularity. With a focus across the company's 2026 lineup firmly centered on SUVs, Mitsubishi Motors remains committed to delivering value and capability through America's Best Backed Vehicles, featuring three SUV models starting under $30,000.

Furthering the value and reinforcing the value story with the purchase of a Mitsubishi vehicle, every 2025 and 2026 model provides Mitsubishi Motors Confidence. Mitsubishi Motors Confidence is comprised of one of the industry's leading warranties, including a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, seven-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty, two-year/30,000-mile limited maintenance program, and five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance program.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 300 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

According to Ipsos NVCS:

96% of compact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander purchased one.

94% of subcompact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross purchased one.

97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one.

92% of plug-in hybrid owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid purchased one.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected], Mobile: 615-970-8395

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.