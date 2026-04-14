2026: New York City's 1000 Prevost motorcoaches

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Prevost, a member of the Volvo Group and North America's leading motorcoach manufacturer, is proud to announce that in 2026, the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will take delivery of its 1000th Prevost coach. This number illustrates the relationship of trust that exists between North America's largest public transportation agency and Prevost.

One thousandth coach for the City of New York. (CNW Group/Prevost)

"This is a historic milestone for us. Just imagine! 1000 Prevost coaches on the road every day, serving the citizens of New York City and its suburbs. Over time, we have developed a genuine relationship of trust with the MTA, and we are very proud of that," said François Tremblay, President of Prevost and Volvo Group Canada.

"We are proud to contribute to reliable, high-quality intercity transportation for New Yorkers. At Volvo Buses, sustainability is central to how we develop our vehicles and support operators in reducing emissions across their fleets," said Anna Westerberg, President of Volvo Buses.

"Modern, dependable, and safe buses are how New York City Transit delivers for over one million daily bus riders in New York City. We look forward to continuing to upgrade our fleet with high quality buses to ensure we are providing safe and efficient service for the New Yorkers who rely on our bus network to get them where they need to go," said MTA NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow.

"Through cross-border partnerships, integrated supply chains, and world-class manufacturing, companies like Prevost create good jobs and drive growth on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border. Our economies are strongest when we work together—building, innovating, and trading in ways that support workers, strengthen our industries, and reinforce a resilient North American economy," said the Honorable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy.

"Prevost's success in New York is a testament to the excellence of Québec engineering and the strength of our ties with one of our most important partners. Such a relationship is based on mutual trust and shared ambition. The Government of Québec is proud to see Prevost rise to the challenge on the world stage," said M. Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie.

"Reaching the milestone of 1,000 coaches delivered to New York is a clear demonstration of Québec's manufacturing expertise and the strength of our economic ties with the United States. Through companies like Prevost, Québec is positioning itself as a key player in innovation and sustainable mobility across North America, while generating meaningful benefits for our workers and regions," added M. Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister of Labour.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to everyone who contributed to this important milestone for Prevost, including our partner in New York and all of our teams and employees in Sainte-Claire," concluded Mr. Tremblay.

In December 2023, Prevost announced the largest contract in its history with a major order from the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the manufacture of 381 coaches, including a firm order for 250 coaches to be delivered between 2025 and 2026.

About PREVOST

Prevost has provided coach solutions for a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement, and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, mobile service vans, and a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada.

Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

Source: prevostcar.com

SOURCE Prevost