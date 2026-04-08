Prevost expands its network

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Prevost, a member of the Volvo Group and North America's leading motorcoach manufacturer, is proud to announce the expansion of its Goodlettsville service center, enhancing both capacity and efficiency at the branch. The expansion includes a new collision center with 32 additional parking spaces, along with a significant increase in service capacity. The number of service bays has grown from 13 to 19, enabling faster turnaround times for coach and entertainer fleets.

Service Center Prevost in Goodlettsville, TN (CNW Group/Prevost)

"This expansion was about meeting the expectations of our customers while upholding the standards of a premium brand," said Branch Manager Mike Miguel, who has been with Prevost for 18 years, led both branch operations and the expansion project. The new service bays are now fully operational.

Kevin Dawson, vice president of commercial operations, said the Goodlettsville service center expansion is part of Prevost's broader growth strategy for 2026. He added, "As part of our customer-focused approach, we're strategically aligning our service centers and mobile service vans with demand patterns to help maximize uptime for our customers' coaches."

For the occasion, the award-winning band, natives of Nashville, The Isaacs, performed their best songs.

In addition to this project, the company is relocating its Franklin Park, IL facility to Elk Grove, IL in June. Prevost is also adding a mobile service unit in Las Vegas, NV. Groundbreaking for a new facility in Randleman, NC is scheduled for spring 2026, with an anticipated opening in early 2027.

About Prevost

Prevost has provided coach solutions for a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement, and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, mobile service vans, and a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada.

Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

SOURCE Prevost