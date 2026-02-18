2026 Palisade Hybrid Wins Edmunds' Highest Honor: Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best

"The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid offers a range of virtues that shame SUVs costing twice as much. The best family SUV in America is also one of the most desirable," said Alistair Weaver, senior vice president, content and editor-in-chief of Edmunds. "The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid combines a spacious, versatile cabin with a level of quality unmatched for the pricei. It's also good to drive, and the hybrid system blends punchy performance with impressive fuel economyii.

"Recognition like this matters because Edmunds evaluates vehicles the way customers actually live with them, day in and day out," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor America. The Palisade Hybrid is a reflection of Hyundai at its best in disciplined packaging, premium execution, and functionality that shows up in real family life. "We are intentional about delivering vehicles that feel considered in every seat, mile, and moment and work to earn trust in driveways, school pickup lines, and road trips across the country."

Why Edmunds Named Palisade Hybrid Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best

Sets the benchmark for modern family SUVs: Establishes a new industry standard through a carefully tailored combination of refined design, class-above cabin furnishings, intuitive convenience and safety technologies, and the sort of real‑world usability that today's modern families demand.





Establishes a new industry standard through a carefully tailored combination of refined design, class-above cabin furnishings, intuitive convenience and safety technologies, and the sort of real‑world usability that today's modern families demand. Engineered for refinement: Exceptional interior quality and craftsmanship pair with a thoughtfully integrated three‑row layout deliver a refined driving and ownership experience that is cohesive, purposeful, and premium.





Exceptional interior quality and craftsmanship pair with a thoughtfully integrated three‑row layout deliver a refined driving and ownership experience that is cohesive, purposeful, and premium. Advanced hybrid performance with everyday efficiency: Palisade's hybrid powertrain delivers confident, responsive performance along with impressive fuel efficiency, striking an ideal balance between power and everyday practicality.

Why Edmunds Named IONIQ 5 its Top Rated Electric SUV

In addition to the Palisade Hybrid's Best of the Best honors, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been named Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2026.

"A superb all-rounder, the IONIQ 5 is distinctive, spacious, and capable," said Weaver. "Quick to chargeiii with an impressive electric rangeiv, it's also good to drive, whether you choose the standard car, the all-terrain XRT or the seriously rapid IONIQ 5 N."

What Sets the IONIQ 5 Apart

Versatility to match different lifestyles : From efficient daily transportation to off-road‑inspired exploration to performance-focused driving, the IONIQ 5 lineup caters to a wide range of needs.

: From efficient daily transportation to off-road‑inspired exploration to performance-focused driving, the IONIQ 5 lineup caters to a wide range of needs. Bold design with room to live : A striking exterior paired with a roomy, flexible interior that comfortably supports passengers and cargo, ideal for today's modern lifestyles.

: A striking exterior paired with a roomy, flexible interior that comfortably supports passengers and cargo, ideal for today's modern lifestyles. Fast charging with confidence‑inspiring range: 800V DC ultra‑fast charging capability and strong electric range helps make longer trips and daily commuting stress-free and more convenient.

Hyundai's model lineup earned further validation with Edmunds Top Rated Highly Recommended distinctions for the Tucson Hybrid and Hyundai IONIQ 9, recognizing models that deliver strong real-world driving enjoyment and everyday usability in their respective segments.

About Edmunds Top Rated Awards

Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award recognizes the year's most impressive new vehicle, the one that moves the needle the most, not just for its segment, but for the industry. The winning vehicle is selected from this year's Edmunds Top Rated winners through additional comprehensive testing and deliberations by Edmunds' team of experts. Each year, Edmunds evaluates more than 300 vehicles on public roads and at its private test track to assess performance, comfort, technology, efficiency, value, and everyday usability, criteria used to define the trusted Edmunds Rating relied on by car shoppers nationwide. As part of this process, the Edmunds Top Rated Awards identify the best vehicles on sale today, regardless of when they were introduced. While many industry awards focus solely on newly launched models, Edmunds often highlights repeat winners, underscoring that the best choice for consumers may not always be the newest products.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration.

ii2026 PALISADE Hybrid Blue SEL and SEL Premium FWD: 33 City/35 Hwy/34 Combined MPG. 2026 PALISADE Hybrid Limited FWD and Hybrid Calligraphy FWD: 31 City/32 Hwy/31 Combined MPG. 2026 PALISADE Hybrid SEL, SEL Premium, Hybrid Limited and Hybrid Calligraphy AWD: 29 City/30 Hwy/29 Combined MPG. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition.

iii Approximately 20 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 5. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

iv EPA-estimated 318 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 SE/SEL/Limited RWD; 290 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 SE/SEL AWD; 269 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 Limited AWD; 259 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 XRT AWD; and 245 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 SE RWD (Standard Range). All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

