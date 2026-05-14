Pro Racer Robert Wickens' Nürburgring Comeback Documented in New Short Form Film

The documentary centers on Wickens' comeback following a career‑threatening 2018 crash that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Through a mix of archival footage, on‑track action and personal reflection, the film traces his recovery, championship‑winning return to touring cars, and the physical and technical demands of endurance racing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, widely known as "The Green Hell."

Narrated by British automotive journalist, professional racing driver and television host Chris Harris, the film places Wickens' Nürburgring effort within Hyundai's endurance racing and vehicle development program. It highlights the collaboration between Wickens, Bryan Herta Autosport and technical partners to adapt advanced hand‑control technology for multi‑driver endurance racing.

Designed for digital viewing, Faster Than Fear: Wickens Into the Green Hell features footage from the Nürburgring Nordschleife, behind‑the‑scenes moments with the team and insights into the technology that enables Wickens to compete in the same touring car classes as able‑bodied drivers.

Film details

Title: Faster Than Fear: Wickens Into the Green Hell

Faster Than Fear: Wickens Into the Green Hell Subject: Robert Wickens' return to professional endurance racing

Robert Wickens' return to professional endurance racing Narrator: Chris Harris

Chris Harris Production: TangentVector automotive film studio

TangentVector automotive film studio Featured event: ADAC RAVENOL 24 Hours of the Nürburgring

ADAC RAVENOL 24 Hours of the Nürburgring Car: Hyundai Elantra N TCR with hand‑control system

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America