2026 Silver Plate Award Winners Represent the Food-Away-from-Home Industry

Celebration to be held May 16, 2026 in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFMA The Food Away from Home Association announced the nine winners of the 72nd annual Silver Plate Awards today.

Since 1954, the association has honored inspirational individuals with Silver Plate Awards. The career achievements of Silver Plate winners are uplifting examples of excellence in foodservice leadership. Many of those honored over the past 70+ years are true legends of the industry.

The 2026 Silver Plate Award winners—nine leaders representing the full spectrum of the food-away-from-home industry. The 72nd Annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration will take place on May 16, 2026, in Chicago.

Winners are chosen from a slate of industry candidates by a distinguished jury of trade press editors and previous award winners. Presentation of the Silver Plates and the announcement of the Gold Plate recipient will take place at the Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration on May 16.

The 2026 Silver Plate Winners by Category:

Business & Industry / Foodservice Management:

Head of Workplace Strategies at Jane Street, Sally Minier

Nominated by: PepsiCo

Chain Full Service:

CEO & Executive Vice Chairman of Texas Roadhouse, Jerry Morgan

Nominated by: The Coca Cola Company, Ecolab

Chain Limited Service:

Chief Brand Officer of Inspire Brands and Dunkin' Brand President, Scott Murphy

Nominated by: PepsiCo

Colleges & Universities:

Executive Director, Campus Dining & Retail at University of California San Diego, Jeff Palmer

Nominated by: Hormel Foods, PepsiCo

Elementary & Secondary Schools:

Director for Nutrition Services at Greeley-Evans School District #6, Colorado, Danielle Bock

Nominated by: Nestlé Professional Solution, J.M. Smucker Co.

Grocery, Convenience, & Specialty Retail:

SVP, Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverages at Casey's, Brad Haga

Nominated by: Nestlé Professional Solution

Healthcare:

Executive Director at University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Leisa Bryant

Nominated by: Ecolab, ITW, PepsiCo

Independent Restaurants:

CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, Chip Wade

Nominated by: Nestlé Professional Solution, PepsiCo

Travel & Leisure Foodservice:

President & CEO of Cinemark, Sean Gamble

Nominated by: The Coca Cola Company

"It's an honor to celebrate our industry by recognizing leadership, hard work, and commitment through these Awards. For over 70 years, our association has presented Silver and Gold Plates to real innovators, industry-builders, and world-changing entrepreneurs," said Phil Kafarakis, Association President and CEO.

"This year, as in years past, they come from a wide variety of backgrounds, have taken different routes to leadership, and show us first-hand how a career in foodservice can impact not just businesses but communities. Our honorees represent nine distinct categories—from schools and convenience stores to national chains and independent restaurants—but they share a common commitment to food excellence and service. I look forward to recognizing them at the Celebration in May."

The Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration is open to the industry and brings together past Gold and Silver Plate winners with luminaries from across foodservice to honor and celebrate the 2026 class. The winner of the industry's most prestigious award—the coveted Gold Plate – will be revealed at the ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday night, May 16, 2026 in the Great Hall at Chicago's historic Union Station.

About IFMA The Food Away from Home Association

IFMA The Food Away from Home Association is a trade association founded in 1952. The organization empowers, nurtures, and connects an inclusive and diverse $1.5 trillion food-away-from-home ecosystem of manufacturers, distributors, operators, and others. By sharing insights, fostering best practices, and developing networking and educational opportunities through events, IFMA The Food Away from Home Association informs and instructs its members, and motivates change to improve both individual organizations and the food-away-from-home industry at large. For more information, visit foodaway.org.

