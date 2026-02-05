2026 Special Olympics USA Games Opens Volunteer Registration, Inviting Minnesotans to Be Forever Changed

More than 10,000 volunteers needed to help power the largest humanitarian event of 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteer registration is officially open for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, taking place June 20-26, 2026, in Minnesota. Marking the largest humanitarian event of 2026, the USA Games will bring together nearly 3,000 athletes and thousands of coaches, families and fans from all 50 states, offering an experience unlike anything else. Organizers are calling on more than 10,000 volunteers to make it possible.

Many who volunteer at Special Olympics events say the same thing: you've never experienced volunteering like this. From the roar of packed venues to quiet moments behind the scenes, the USA Games promise connections that stay with supporters long after the final medal is awarded. Volunteers often say it reshapes how they see sports, community and their own capacity to make an impact.

"Minnesota shows up. We come together when it matters and Minnesotans make a big difference in the lives of others," said Christy Sovereign, CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "We've seen it with the 1991 Special Olympics World Summer Games and Super Bowl LII. The Special Olympics USA Games give us the chance to do it again with the nation watching this monumental event. Volunteering isn't just about supporting the Games – it's about being forever changed. We're calling on Minnesotans and our Midwest neighbors to join us for an experience they'll carry with them for the rest of their lives."

Volunteer roles span nearly every aspect of the Games, offering opportunities for people with all interests, skills and availability. From direct athlete support to fan engagement and behind-the-scenes operations, volunteers are essential to creating the moments that define the Games.

Available volunteer opportunities include:

Athlete support and delegation services

Sports and venue operations

Awards and ceremonies

Transportation and logistics

Fan engagement and guest services

Media, operations and behind-the-scenes roles

USA Games organizers are also encouraging companies across Minnesota and the Midwest to offer volunteer time off (VTO) to employees. Studies show VTO strengthens workplace culture, builds leadership skills and deepens employee engagement, while signaling values that matter to today's workforce. The USA Games offer a visible, meaningful opportunity for companies to put those values into action.

Volunteer registration is open now. Visit 2026usagames.org/volunteer to sign up and follow the 2026 USA Games on social media ( X , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and LinkedIn ) for the latest updates.

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games – scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine – is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to Minnesota to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

