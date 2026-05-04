2026 SUBARU OUTBACK WINS SPOT IN WARDS 10 BEST INTERIORS & UX LIST

New seventh-generation 2026 Subaru Outback makes list in its first year on sale

2026 Subaru Outback Touring and Touring XT trims praised for their all-new interior and Nappa leather upholstery

Available at retailers now starting at $34,995 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today the 2026 Outback Touring and Touring XT were named to the 2026 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list. The judges at WardsAuto complimented the new 2026 Subaru Outback for its all-new interior styling, enhanced infotainment, and advanced driver-assist technology as part of the flagship vehicle's bold new redesign.

2026 Subaru Outback Touring 2026 Subaru Outback Touring 2026 Subaru Outback Touring

For 2026, Wards evaluated 28 all-new, redesigned, or heavily refreshed models on a wide variety of metrics, including aesthetics, design harmony, comfort, connectivity and infotainment, displays, advanced safety system content, and overall value.

"The Outback Touring has the most luxurious Subaru interior I've ever seen. The rich brown and black surfaces are beautifully textured and give a premium look. There are also high-end features such as seats that are ventilated as well as heated," WardsAuto Judge Drew Winter said.

The new 2026 Subaru Outback combines all-new technology and versatility with the biggest styling updates in the model's history. The interior of the bestselling SUV adopts a calmer, cleaner design with thoughtfully placed technology and materials, including a headliner made from recycled plastic bottles. The all-new 12.1-inch infotainment display and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster are aligned for convenience and accessibility, while the upper dash panel and interior layout are positioned for continuity and everyday use. The climate controls in the new Outback have their own dedicated hard-button and knob controls, and padded bottle holders in each door offer enough room for 32-ounce water bottles. A new clip near the front passenger prevents tangled cords when charging a smartphone via standard USB ports.

The 2026 Outback offers more passenger and cargo space than any previous Outback. Thanks to a 2-inch taller roofline and an all-new design, the Outback offers 34.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity, 2 cubic feet more than its predecessor. The cargo area is also 2 inches taller, while the load floor width spans 43.3 inches, wider than its competitors.

The all-new 12.1-inch infotainment touchscreen is powered by a new processor that offers more responsiveness and customization. Wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® compatibility are standard and allow owners to switch between full-screen and embedded screen views. In addition to cloud-based voice recognition, the new touchscreen includes a hybrid navigation system that combines cloud-based and onboard information to quickly download maps for journeys ahead.

For $45,395 MSRP, the 2026 Outback Touring is equipped with Java Brown or Slate Black Nappa leather-trimmed perforated interior upholstery with brown or black stitching. It adds ventilated front seats in addition to heated front and rear seats. A surround-view monitor, high-grade leather-wrapped steering wheel, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and adjustable thigh support, and an auto-dimming smart rear-view mirror with HomeLink® are also exclusive to the Touring trim level. The 2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT starts at $47,995 MSRP and includes features found in the Outback Touring and adds a 260-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, black 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and more.

The Subaru Outback has been one of Subaru's flagship vehicles since it went on sale in 1995, with more than 3 million models sold in the U.S. alone. The 2026 Subaru Outback starts at $34,995 MSRP and is available in Premium, Limited, Touring, Limited XT, Touring XT, and Wilderness trim levels.

The 2026 Outback is assembled in Gunma, Japan. For more information, visit Subaru's media site or Subaru.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

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Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

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Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.