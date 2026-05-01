SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS APRIL 2026 SALES RESULTS

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Subaru of America, Inc.

May 01, 2026, 12:00 ET

  • Forester remains top seller for fourth consecutive month
  • Best April ever for Crosstrek
  • Best month ever for electric vehicle sales

CAMDEN, N.J., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 52,733 vehicle sales for April 2026, a 5.9 percent decrease compared to the previous year. Forester sales remained strong, making it the volume leader for the fourth month in a row, and the Subaru family of electric vehicles also made a growing contribution to sales, achieving a collective best month ever with 2,053 vehicles sold.

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Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 52,733 vehicle sales for April 2026. Forester remained the volume leader for the fourth month in a row, and the Subaru family of electric vehicles also made a growing contribution to sales, achieving a collective best month ever. Following Forester's top-seller position, Crosstrek achieved its best April ever, and Outback numbers also remained strong.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 52,733 vehicle sales for April 2026. Forester remained the volume leader for the fourth month in a row, and the Subaru family of electric vehicles also made a growing contribution to sales, achieving a collective best month ever. Following Forester's top-seller position, Crosstrek achieved its best April ever, and Outback numbers also remained strong.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Demand for affordable, capable, and safety-focused vehicles remains strong, and Subaru and our retailers continue to deliver on what customers value most. April's results underscore the strength of our diverse lineup of reliable gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles, from our trusted Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback to the newly introduced Trailseeker and Uncharted. Customers can also count on Subaru's commitment to being More Than a Car Company®, reflected in our recognition for the fourth consecutive year on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact list, honoring our long-standing focus on community."

Following Forester's top-seller position, Crosstrek achieved its best April ever, selling 15,677 vehicles. Outback numbers also remained strong, with 10,552 vehicles sold. Trailseeker and Uncharted began reaching retailer locations in April, contributing to increased Subaru EV sales alongside Solterra.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Customers seeking a wide range of vehicles engineered with advanced safety features, innovative technologies, and rugged dependability continue to rely on Subaru and our retailers. In April, our retailers also helped us celebrate another year of strong results from the Subaru Share the Love® Event, supporting meaningful causes in their local communities and strengthening trust well beyond the showroom. Together, we are building on the values that truly differentiate Subaru in meaningful ways."

Carline

April-26

April-25

% Chg

April-26

April-25

% Chg

MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

3,472

3,758

-7.6 %

12,647

14,837

-14.8 %

BRZ

283

331

-14.5 %

1,086

1,133

-4.2 %

Crosstrek

15,667

14,935

4.9 %

54,164

58,547

-7.5 %

Forester

17,837

19,330

-7.7 %

71,989

69,195

4 %

Impreza

1,444

2,559

-43.6 %

5,356

10,466

-48.8 %

Legacy

247

1,876

-86.8 %

2,035

7,676

-73.5 %

Outback

10,552

11,501

-8.3 %

37,626

51,435

-26.9 %

Solterra

1,128

949

18.9 %

4,169

4,080

2.2 %

Trailseeker

406

0

0 %

409

0

0 %

Uncharted

519

0

0 %

522

0

0 %

WRX

1,178

772

52.6 %

4,680

5,599

-16.4 %

TOTAL

52,733

56,011

-5.9 %

194,683

222,968

-12.7 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected] 

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager                                
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

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