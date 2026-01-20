2026 SUBARU WRX BRINGS BACK THE AFFORDABLE RALLY-INSPIRED SPORTS SEDAN STARTING AT $32,495 MSRP

Base model returns for 2026 with more features

New 2026 Subaru WRX Series.Yellow debuts with Sunrise Yellow exterior and matte black wheel finishes based on tS trim level

271-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER ® engine

engine Standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System on all trim levels

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing today on the 2026 WRX, including the return of a base WRX and new limited-production WRX Series.Yellow trim levels. The 2026 Subaru WRX lineup offers exceptional performance throughout the model range, beginning with its 271-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine and legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. The 2026 Subaru WRX will arrive at retailers in spring with a starting price of $32,495 MSRP. Compared to the 2002 Subaru WRX, which set the standard for sport compact sedans, the new 2026 WRX has nearly the same price, adjusted for inflation, yet it includes far more equipment and features.

The 2026 Subaru WRX will be offered in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Limited, GT, tS, and Series.Yellow. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard on all trim levels, except GT. The Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) is available on the Limited trim level and is standard on the GT trim level. The 6-speed manual transmission features optimized gear ratios with refined shift quality and incline start assist. The SPT offers crisp up and down shifts, including adaptive shift control to quickly respond with rev-matching downshifts under braking to maintain an ideal gear ratio around corners for corner exits, SI-Drive Engine Performance Management, Auto Vehicle Hold, and Reverse Automatic Braking.

Visually, the 2026 Subaru WRX is marked by its iconic hood scoop and signature hexagonal grille flanked by compact LED headlights. The "WRX" badging stands out thanks to a red badge on the grille, rear trunk lid, and front floor mats for certain trim levels. Sunrise Yellow exterior paint returns on the 2026 WRX Series.Yellow, which is based on the tS trim level and limited to 350 units.

Inside, every 2026 Subaru WRX is equipped with an 11.6-inch Subaru Multimedia Plus System with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, SiriusXM with 360L and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free trial), HD Radio, Rear-Vision-Camera, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming.

For 2026, all Subaru WRX models are equipped with Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System, including models equipped with a manual transmission. On vehicles with a manual transmission, EyeSight® includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Emergency Stop Assist, Lane Departure & Sway Warning, and Pre-Collision Braking. (Pre-Collision Throttle Management is included on models equipped with SPT.)

Starting at $32,495 MSRP, the 2026 Subaru WRX offers unmistakable performance and popular driver-convenience features, including a 6-speed manual transmission with incline start assist and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The base trim level offers 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, which were previously unavailable on the base model. It also includes 245/40 summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire display and automatic individual wheel ID registration.

Inside, the 2026 Subaru WRX is equipped with an 11.6-inch SUBARU Multimedia Plus System with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, SiriusXM with 360L and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free trial), HD Radio, Rear-Vision Camera, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming. Other creature comforts include 12-volt power outlets in the dash and center console, welcome lighting; dual-zone automatic climate control; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever; cloth upholstery with red contrast stitching; whiplash reducing front seats; power locks, fuel door and windows with auto up/down for the front windows; 60/40-split folding rear seats, and carpeted WRX logo floor mats.

Additional features include dual-pinion electric power-assisted steering, security system with engine immobilizer, rear seat reminder, tilt and telescopic steering column, and LED headlights.

2026 Subaru WRX Premium

The 2026 Subaru WRX Premium builds on the base trim level, offering additional driver and passenger convenience features for a starting price of $33,995 MSRP, $3,755 less than the outgoing model. The WRX Premium offers heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper deicer; LED fog lights; premium cloth upholstery with red contrast stitching; dual rear USB-A and USB-C illuminated charge ports; and a truck lid body-color rear spoiler.

An option package for the 2026 Subaru WRX Premium adds an 11-speaker Harman Kardon® Speaker System and a Power Moonroof for $1,865 MSRP.

2026 Subaru WRX Limited

Adding more to the features found on the WRX Premium, the 2026 Subaru WRX Limited adds an 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System with Harman Kardon® speaker system and SiriusXM Traffic® (3-year free trial); 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including lumbar support; Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; LED Steering Responsive Headlights; Power Moonroof; black Ultrasuede® and leather-trimmed upholstery with red bolsters; WRX logo headrests; and body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals. The 2026 Subaru WRX Limited costs $38,995 MSRP with a 6-speed manual transmission, and $39,995 MSRP when equipped with the SPT, which is $3,135 and $3,685 less than last year's models, respectively.

2026 Subaru WRX GT

Available exclusively with the SPT, the 2026 Subaru WRX GT builds on the WRX Limited with Recaro® Performance Design front seats wrapped in black Ultrasuede® with contrasting red bolsters, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 12.3-inch sport design digital gauge cluster, and a sport-tuned suspension with Electronic Adjustable Ride Control. The 2026 Subaru WRX GT is priced at $44,995 MSRP, $2,710 less than the 2025 model.

2026 Subaru WRX tS

The performance-focused 2026 Subaru WRX tS offers increased handling capability and ride comfort thanks to STI-tuned electronically controlled dampers. The tS trim level also comes equipped with a high-performance Brembo® braking system, including 6-piston front and 2-piston rear calipers in signature gold, including larger pads and rotors. The uprated braking system combines enhanced stopping power and fade resistance with exceptional pedal feel.

Drive Mode Select in the WRX tS features settings for the STI-tuned electronically adjustable dampers to tailor performance among Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. The system also includes adjustable settings for the power steering, throttle response, and EyeSight® system, including a user-customizable Individual mode accessible via steering wheel controls or touchscreen settings. The Subaru WRX tS also comes equipped with standard 245/35 Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires for increased wet and dry performance mounted on 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with a satin gray finish.

Inside, Recaro® Performance Design front seats are wrapped in leather-trimmed black Ultrasuede® with contrasting blue bolsters, and "WRX tS" is embossed on the front headrests and carpeted floormats. The seat bolsters, door panels, and shifter trim are complemented with blue accents as well. The 2026 Subaru WRX tS is priced at $44,995 MSRP, which is $2,710 less than the 2025 model.

2026 Subaru WRX Series.Yellow

The new Subaru WRX Series.Yellow is immediately recognizable by its Sunrise Yellow exterior, a Subaru hallmark color, which has been used on past models such as the first-generation Subaru XV Crosstrek, and Japan-only Subaru BRZ STI Sport and Subaru WRX STI S207 models. The exterior is paired with matte black 19-inch alloy wheels and black badging.

Based on the tS trim level, the Series.Yellow shares the same suspension and performance features as the tS models. Priced from $45,995 MSRP, it adds unique interior details, including black Ultrasuede® upholstery with yellow stitching. Yellow contrast stitching also appears on the carpeted floor mats and on the simulated-leather door panels.

The 2026 Subaru WRX is assembled in Gunma, Japan and will begin arriving in retailers nationwide in the spring.

2026 Subaru WRX Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option MSRP WRX 6MT 01 $32,495 WRX Premium 6MT 11, 12 $33,995 WRX Limited 6MT 21 $38,995 WRX Limited SPT 23 $39,995 WRX GT SPT 33 $44,995 WRX tS 6MT 41 $44,995 WRX Series.Yellow 6MT 42 $45,995

2026 Subaru WRX Option Packages Code Description MSRP 12 Harman Kardon® Speaker System, Moonroof $1,865

Galaxy Purple Pearl Premium Paint $395



Destination & Delivery is $1,195 for WRX and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is

$1,345 for retailers in Alaska.

