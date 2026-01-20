SUBARU RECOGNIZED BY S&P GLOBAL MOBILITY FOR HIGHEST OVERALL LOYALTY TO DEALER

Automaker earns award for outstanding dealer loyalty for second year in a row

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that S&P Global Mobility has recognized the automaker for achieving the Highest Overall Loyalty to Dealer for the 2025 award year, marking two consecutive years earning the honors as part of the 30th annual S&P Global Mobility Loyalty Awards program. The achievement underscores continued success for Subaru in fostering strong relationships between customers and its nationwide retailer network.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "At Subaru, we know that loyalty is earned through trust and commitment. This award is a reflection of the work that our retailers put into building customer confidence in our vehicles and the ownership experience nationwide. For the second year in a row, we're proud to see that dedication reflected in the data, and we appreciate S&P Global Mobility for recognizing our efforts to earn customer loyalty through exceptional experiences at all stages of the car-buying journey."

S&P Global Mobility defines loyalty as a household that, after owning a new vehicle, returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model, or manufacturer. This year's awards are based on analysis of new-vehicle registrations during the 2025 award year.

Throughout the year, S&P Global Mobility reviews loyalty trends and collaborates with its customers to support owner loyalty and conquest efforts by conducting comprehensive research and analysis on automotive shopping behaviors, key market influences, and retention and conquest strategies.

For more information on the S&P Global Mobility 2025 Loyalty Awards, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/automotive-insights/en/blogs/2026/01/2025-automotive-loyalty-awards-winners.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

