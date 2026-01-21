2026 Super Lawyers® Awards Celebrate Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group Attorneys

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group is proud to announce Super Lawyers® awards have been bestowed on attorneys and founding partners Miriam Cooper and Helena L. Trachtenberg. The 2026 awards acknowledge the firm as being a top-rated family law practice based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois serving Chicago and suburban clients in Cook, Lake and DuPage counties. Super Lawyers® award designations are determined based on a patented, multiphase process involving peer nominations, independent research and peer evaluation culminating in annual awardee decisions.

Miriam Cooper

Super Lawyer® 14 years, 2012 & 2014-2026

New 2026 award, Top 5 Family Law Illinois Super Lawyers®

Top 50 Illinois Super Lawyers® 2019-2026

Top 100 Illinois Super Lawyers® 2019-2026

Helena Trachtenberg

Rising Stars® 2018-2026

"The Super Lawyers® awards honor our dedication to the practice of family law and our unwavering commitment to guiding clients through often complex circumstances," states Miriam Cooper. "I'm especially honored this year to be named one of the Top 5 Family Law Illinois Super Lawyers®. This new award category is an incredible acknowledgement of my career and life's work", adds Cooper. Each year in January Super Lawyers® announces, publishes, and promotes the Illinois recipients. "This year, as in many prior years, we are in phenomenal company, I congratulate my peer professionals on their awards", says Helena Trachtenberg.

Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group offers a full array of family law services including litigated, mediated, and collaborative divorce strategies, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction services, adult and minor guardianship services, parenting coordination, prenuptial contracts and other family law services. Every attorney on the team is dedicated to offering personalized legal guidance and approaches designed to meet the specific needs of each client. As a local law practice, it is an honor to be a member of the business community caring for clients year-round. The practice maintains a headquarters office in Rolling Meadows and an office, by appointment only, in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

