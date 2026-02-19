Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group Welcomes New Attorney to Legal Team

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group is delighted to announce that attorney Catherine R. Brukalo has joined the legal team. Attorney Brukalo is the fifth lawyer serving the practice's clients. Having earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and a Juris Doctorate (JD) from John Marshall Law School in Chicago, Attorney Brukalo brings substantial legal experience to Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group.

A native Polish speaker, Attorney Brukalo began her career as an intern serving the United States Consulate General in Krakow, Poland. During her final year in law school, she clerked in a felony drug courtroom working with the Cook County State's Attorney. Attorney Brukalo has represented clients in cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, professional malpractice, probate, breach of contract claims, real estate transactions and domestic relations.

Attorney Brukalo concentrates on the practice of family law. In 2026 she was awarded, the coveted Super Lawyers™ designation, for the fourth consecutive year celebrating her achievement at the highest levels of legal practice in Illinois.

Beyond the office, Attorney Brukalo is a member of The Illinois State Bar Association, The Chicago Bar Association, Northwest Suburban Bar Association, The Advocates Society, and more. She assumes leadership roles in professional membership organizations and is a skilled networker and mentor to new professionals. She's also an active member of the Niles Chamber of Commerce and serves as a Child's Representative and Guardian ad Litem in Cook and DuPage counties.

"We are simply delighted Catherine Brukalo has joined our team," say attorneys and founding partners Miriam Cooper and Helena L. Trachtenberg. "Catherine is uniquely skilled and is a special asset who our clients value for her experience, compassion and strategic guidance," they add.

Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group is a top-rated family law practice headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois serving Chicago and suburban clients in Cook, Lake and DuPage counties. The firm offers comprehensive family law services including litigated, mediated, and collaborative divorce strategies, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction services, adult and minor guardianship services, parenting coordination, child representation, prenuptial contracts and more. A member of the Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce, the legal team also maintains important professional memberships as well as professional and civic leadership roles in the community.

