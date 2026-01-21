2026 Therap National Conference Day Two: Key Session by Justin Brockie Exploring 'A Deeper Dive into Therap's New AI Feature'

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the premier provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sectors, is excited to announce a featured Day Two session at the 2026 Therap National Conference in Ontario, California. The session, titled "A Deeper Dive into Therap's New AI Feature," will be led by Therap Chief Operating Officer Justin Brockie and will showcase the company's latest advancements in AI-designed specifically for HCBS providers.

During this session, Justin Brockie will provide attendees with a walkthrough of the newest AI capabilities in the Therap platform, highlighting innovative approaches to data collection that aim to revolutionize how staff capture and document information. The presentation will demonstrate how these AI features are designed to streamline workflows, enhance data quality, and support frontline staff in delivering efficient, accurate, and compliant services. A key component of this session will be a deep dive into Therap's new AI features, including the QA Assistant. This tool automatically scans documentation, provides immediate feedback to enhance quality, and generates actionable alerts for inconsistencies.

The session will delve into the application of AI to enhance documentation, data analysis, and efficiency in service delivery. A key focus will be the collaborative development process with HCBS providers, ensuring these tools effectively address real-world challenges while strictly adhering to safeguards, ethical standards, and regulatory compliance.

The 2026 Therap National Conference provides three days of expert sessions, interactive workshops, and networking. Attendees can explore more AI presentations and interact with Therap staff for a complete view of technology's role in human services.

The conference is exclusively for Therap customers, prospective clients, and invited guests. Registrants are subject to acceptance by Therap Services.

For more information on the 2026 Therap National Conference, please visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/2026nationalconference/



About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services