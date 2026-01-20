2026 Therap National Conference Opens with Welcome from COO Justin Brockie: A Year in Review, Conference Highlights, and a Preview of New AI Innovations

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is pleased to announce the opening plenary session of its 2026 Therap National Conference, featuring welcoming remarks from Therap Chief Operating Officer Justin Brockie and special guest speaker Tony Anderson of the Association of Regional Center Agencies (ARCA), California.

The opening plenary will set the tone for the conference with a thoughtful look back at the past year and the meaningful progress Therap has made in partnership with providers across the country. Justin Brockie and Tony Anderson will reflect on Therap's long-standing commitment to supporting California's unique service delivery system, highlighting how collaboration, policy alignment, and technology innovation continue to strengthen services for individuals and communities.

During the session, attendees will gain an overview of key advancements introduced over the past year, as well as insights into how Therap's solutions continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of service providers. The plenary will also preview the conference agenda, outlining upcoming sessions, activities, and opportunities for learning and hands-on engagement throughout the event.

A key focus of the plenary will be a preview of Therap's new and enhanced functionalities being delivered in 2026. Attendees will be introduced to exciting system updates, including new AI–powered features designed to improve efficiency, enhance oversight, and support high-quality service delivery.

The 2026 Therap National Conference brings together professionals from across the human services field for in-depth discussions, expert-led sessions, and meaningful networking. Designed exclusively for Therap customers, prospective clients, and invited guests, the conference serves as a forum to explore innovation, share best practices, and look ahead to the future of technology-enabled services.

For more details, visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/2026nationalconference/



