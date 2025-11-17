2026 to Redefine Compliance, ComplyControl Shares in “Generative AI in Risk and Compliance 2025” report

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyControl, a UK-based provider of AI-driven compliance solutions for financial institutions, is recognized as a technology leader in the "Generative AI in Risk and Compliance 2025" report, published by Parker & Lawrence Research.

The report profiled seven companies shaping the future of AI-driven oversight across financial services. Among them, ComplyControl was highlighted as a sector expert in transaction monitoring, underscoring its contribution to modernising compliance workflows for banks and fintechs.

Financial institutions face mounting regulatory complexity, rising fraud risks, and escalating compliance costs. The issue has been gaining momentum, particularly among small and mid-sized players seeking to scale rapidly. ComplyControl addresses these challenges by leveraging AI-based tools to automate the compliance lifecycle, unify fragmented data sources, and make the overall process much less cumbersome for companies.

The company's inclusion in the report reflects its growing influence in the financial crime space, where agility and transparency are becoming non-negotiable. ComplyControl's contribution spans multiple parts of the report, with a focus on how generative AI can enhance risk detection without compromising control.

As regulatory complexity deepens and fraud risks continue to evolve, ComplyControl expects that 2026 will mark a major leap in compliance methodology — from reactive to proactive. Institutions will increasingly need systems that not only detect anomalies but explain them instantly and transparently enough to satisfy regulators.

Adoption of non-custodial, rule-based compliance frameworks can also be expected to rise among small and mid-sized financial institutions — especially those seeking to scale without compromising oversight. Many of these companies lack the budgets for extensive compliance teams that their larger counterparts do, but that doesn't mean they should cut corners.

ComplyControl believes that the use of AI can and will become a powerful equaliser in the compliance and risk monitoring infrastructure, as well as a core layer of both. When harnessed correctly, it allows firms to turn compliance from a cost centre into a strategic advantage.

"2025 has been a turning point for the use of AI in the compliance field, and we expect that next year, this trend will only continue," said Roman Eloshvili, Founder of ComplyControl. "As institutions require faster and smarter monitoring systems to keep up with regulatory demands, we're seeing a clear need for AI tools that don't just give fast results, but are also explainable and accountable. This will be the next major stage of growth for this technology."

ComplyControl is a UK provider of AI-powered services aimed at improving risk management practices and ensuring regulatory compliance among financial organisations. Its platform helps clients automate oversight, reduce costs, and respond to emerging threats with speed and clarity.

