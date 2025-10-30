ComplyControl Enhances Adverse Media Screening for Stronger Risk Detection

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As reputational risks and regulatory expectations for financial and fintech companies continue to intensify, ComplyControl , a UK-based provider of AI-powered compliance technologies, has announced an enhanced version of its Adverse Media Screening module. The update reinforces the feature's central role within the company's full-cycle compliance platform, introducing improvements that increase monitoring speed, accuracy, and configurability for global financial institutions.

While Adverse Media screening has been an integral part of ComplyControl's suite since launch, the company is now placing a stronger emphasis on helping compliance teams identify potential risks earlier and respond to them more effectively — particularly as reputational and regulatory pressures grow in 2025.

It has long been known to financial market participants that having their name mentioned in the headlines in a negative light can often be enough to trigger investigations, customer outflow, and loss of market trust. And in 2025, this trend has only intensified, with reputational exposure spreading faster than ever. Just one example of this is how Barclays was fined £42 million by the UK FCA in July for poor handling of financial crime risks.

As scrutiny rises and public expectations around ethical business conduct grow, companies can no longer afford to react after a scandal breaks — they must detect the first signal of risk. This is where Adverse Media checks become critical.

Unlike many market solutions that only detect media mentions published within the last 24 hours, ComplyControl's system monitors global news sources in real time, capturing new publications even within minutes since their release. The platform leverages AI to filter out noise and focus only on news suggesting potential financial, legal, or reputational risk, significantly reducing the number of false-positive alerts that overwhelm compliance teams.

To further minimize said false positives, the platform allows financial institutions to set their own risk appetite — choosing for themselves the level of source reliability and types of incidents they want to be alerted about.

The system also goes beyond simple name-based matching. It uses multiple identifiers to distinguish between individuals with similar names, ensuring that the alerts truly correspond to the right person or entity.

Adverse Media plays a key role across ComplyControl's ecosystem, from onboarding and ongoing customer screening to transaction monitoring and counterparty checks. If, for example, a client appears in media reports linked to financial crime or association with sanctioned entities or politically exposed persons (PEPs), the system flags it instantly, enabling enhanced due diligence in line with requirements from FATF, FinCEN, and other regulators.

Many institutions still approach Adverse Media formally, relying on generic sources and failing to filter irrelevant mentions. As a result, compliance teams often find themselves buried under irrelevant alerts, spending valuable time reviewing false positives instead of real threats.

Some, however, choose to go to the other extreme and skip the checks altogether when not explicitly required by local regulation. A practice that can turn into a ticking time bomb for reputation — one that definitely will blow up if you don't have any early warning signs to act on.

ComplyControl's solution was designed to fix both of those issues, turning Adverse Media Screening from just another checkbox into a proactive shield against reputational damage.

"Adverse Media is one of the most sensitive yet powerful tools in how responsible financial institutions manage trust. And contrary to some of the thinking that still persists in the financial markets, it's not just a nice-to-have add-on to your compliance. When a name appears in the wrong context, even once, it can have an immediate impact — regulators start paying closer attention while investors hesitate. For us, it's crucial that ComplyControl functions as a true full-cycle compliance platform — one that ensures seamless integration between all compliance processes. This interconnected approach gives our clients a more complete picture at every stage of screening and helps them act faster when risks emerge. Our goal is to help compliance teams detect early signals and prevent reputational risk from turning into financial loss. And that's exactly where our AI-first approach makes the difference," — says Roman Eloshvili, Founder of ComplyControl.

Looking ahead, the company intends to keep developing this service, with a focus on further reducing false-positive rates. This will help compliance teams save operational costs while increasing accuracy and response speed.

About ComplyControl

ComplyControl is a UK provider of AI-powered services aimed at improving risk management practices and ensuring regulatory compliance among financial organizations.

