2026 Will Be the Best Year to Invest in Short-Term Rentals Since 2021, New AirDNA Report Finds

According to the report, U.S. STR occupancy is expected to ease by 1% in 2026, a modest adjustment that reflects a market moving toward better alignment between supply and demand. Available listings are projected to grow by 4.6%, well below the 20% peak expansion recorded in 2021-2022, while Big Beautiful Bill tax incentives are expected to support new listing growth as supply reaccelerates in 2026. Average daily rates (ADR) are forecast to strengthen, with expected gains of 1.5% in 2026 and further acceleration in 2027.

"Investors want clarity on whether STRs remain a strong opportunity. The data points to a clear yes," said Jamie Lane, AirDNA's Chief Economist. "The STR Premium (how STR earnings stack against investment costs) has climbed to its highest level since 2022, and revenue indicators return to more stable growth. Coastal, mountain/lake destinations, and suburban areas of major U.S. cities show some of the most favorable conditions for investors heading into 2026."

AirDNA's pacing indicators show demand stabilizing after a softer 2025, with firmer booking activity expected next year. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is emerging as a major demand tailwind , with several host cities already pacing ahead of seasonal norms and positioned for above-trend performance, including Philadelphia (+6.3%), Jersey City/Newark (+5.6%), and Dallas (+5.5%) in forecasted RevPAR growth for 2026.

"2026 is opening meaningful opportunities for both new and experienced operators, but capturing them depends on understanding how market conditions are shifting," said Rohit Bezewada, CEO of AirDNA. "Our focus at AirDNA is giving investors that clarity so they can make confident, well-timed decisions as the landscape strengthens."

