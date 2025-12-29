2026 World Cup Schedule Released: Fans Urged to Book Travel Early for the Biggest Tournament Ever

Roadtrips unveils fully customizable World Cup travel packages as record-breaking 48-team tournament spans 16 cities across North America

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadtrips, a leader in premium sports travel experiences, is offering custom-designed 2026 FIFA World Cup™ travel packages that allow soccer fans to focus on the excitement of the matches while leaving the complex logistics to the experts.

This will be the largest World Cup in history, with a record 48 teams featuring the sport's brightest stars playing 104 matches in 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament starts on June 11 and ends with the championship on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, just outside New York City.

Whether fans want to follow their national team, build a multi-city World Cup adventure, or experience the electric atmosphere of finals week, Roadtrips designs each itinerary to match individual travel styles and budgets.

With the tournament schedule now public and interest accelerating, early planning is strongly encouraged to secure preferred accommodations and match access.

Roadtrips plans for major events years in advance and has secured access to a curated collection of over 60 hotels across all 16 host cities, giving fans greater flexibility with a variety of properties that reflect individual travel styles.

"Planning a World Cup trip has never been more complicated – or more exciting," said Dave Guenther, President of Roadtrips. Since 1992, Roadtrips has been providing completely customized luxury sports travel packages to the world's most sought-after and exclusive sporting events. "With multiple countries, cities, and match dates, fans who book early will have the most flexibility and access to the experiences they want."

Roadtrips' fully customizable packages can include premium accommodations in host cities, personalized meet-and-greet services upon arrival, private transportation between venues, exclusive access and special experiences and on-site support throughout the trip.

Roadtrips packages are available for the most popular sporting events around the world, including the World Cup, Super Bowl, the Summer and Winter Games, Kentucky Derby, Indianapolis 500, the Masters, the Monaco Grand Prix and Wimbledon, making them a great holiday gift for fans who've dreamed about seeing their favorite competition in person.

For more information about Roadtrips' custom 2026 World Cup travel packages, visit www.roadtrips.com, call 1-800-465-1765 to speak with a Sports Travel Specialist or talk to your travel advisor.

About Roadtrips

For over 30 years, Roadtrips has been providing completely customized luxury sports travel experiences to the world's most sought-after and exclusive sporting events. The company prides itself on delivering top-quality sports travel experiences that take the worry out of travel, allowing our guests to enjoy special moments that will create lifetime memories. Roadtrips is part of The Vacation Group division of Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world.

