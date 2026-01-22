Roadtrips Announces Most Requested Sporting Events for 2026 and Beyond

Boutique sports travel firm reports more consumers are combining their love of travel and passion for sports

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadtrips, a recognized leader in the sports travel industry, has announced the most requested sporting events for 2026 and beyond.

Roadtrips, a recognized leader in the sports travel industry, has announced the most requested sporting events for 2026 and beyond.

"Sports travel is having a true cultural moment," said Dave Guenther, President and Founder of Roadtrips, which has been designing custom sports travel experiences to the world's most sought-after events for more than 30 years. "Fans are no longer choosing between a great trip and a great game. They're intentionally blending both, traveling farther, staying longer and turning marquee sporting events into once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences."

Based on client inquiries and recent bookings, Roadtrips has identified the events expected to lead the way in sports travel this year and beyond.

World Cup: This will be the largest World Cup in history, with a record 48 teams playing 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Fully customizable packages are available for any of the dates to any of the 16 host cities, with the opportunity for fans to follow their favorite team throughout the tournament.

Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California: The biggest sporting event in the United States takes place Feb. 6-9 at Levi's Stadium, in Northern California. Roadtrips packages include first-class hotels and preferred tickets to the big game on Feb. 8, as well as admission to the NFL Fan Experience, with options to add exclusive VIP hospitality and a pre-game tailgate party.

Masters in Augusta: Top golfers will compete at Georgia's Augusta National Golf Club, home to the iconic Masters Tournament, from April 6-12. Fans can put together a personalized itinerary, choosing from a range of first-class accommodations, enjoying a premium hospitality package with gourmet food and beverages, and playing a round of golf at one of the area's premier courses.

Kentucky Derby in Louisville: Horse-racing fans can book a custom four-day package from April 30 to May 3, culminating in the famed "Run for the Roses" at Churchill Downs, with preferred seating, a choice of the best hotels in downtown Louisville, behind-the-scenes access to stables and tours of horse farms, and invitations to the most popular Derby parties.

Summer Games in Los Angeles: Known as a global entertainment capital, there's no doubt that L.A. will put on a spectacular show when the world's top athletes converge on Southern California from July 14-30, 2028, creating history-making moments that will be talked about for generations. Roadtrips clients can choose from highly sought-after luxury hotels in the heart of Los Angeles, convenient to venues and events.

In addition to prime hotels and a long list of extras they'll receive when booking their Roadtrips travel package, customers are assigned a pre-travel specialist who takes care of all the details. An onsite host team is available to assist at major events.

To make a reservation, visit www.roadtrips.com, call 1-800-465-1765 to speak with a Sports Travel Specialist or talk to your travel advisor.

About Roadtrips

For over 30 years, Roadtrips has been providing completely customized luxury sports travel experiences to the world's most sought-after and exclusive sporting events. The company prides itself on delivering top-quality sports travel experiences that take the worry out of travel, allowing our guests to enjoy special moments that will create lifetime memories. Roadtrips is part of The Vacation Group division of Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE Roadtrips