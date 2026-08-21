2026 World Robot Conference: Zoomlion Showcases Industrial Embodied Intelligence

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company"; 1157.HK) is showcasing its embodied intelligence technologies and robotic products for industrial applications at the 2026 World Robot Conference (WRC), taking place from Aug. 19-23, 2026, in Beijing, China.

A Zoomlion humanoid robot performs rearview-mirror pre-assembly at the World Robot Conference

Since 2015, the WRC has brought together companies, researchers and industry stakeholders to showcase advances in robotics and practical applications. The 2026 edition focuses on human-robot collaboration and closer alignment between technology development and industrial demand.

A Showcase for Zoomlion's Embodied Intelligence Systems

At the WRC, Zoomlion is presenting the bipedal humanoid robot Z01, the wheeled humanoid robot Z03, and the quadrupedal robot dogs D15 and D40, as well as its self-developed joint modules.

These robotic products reflect Zoomlion's application of embodied intelligence to address practical manufacturing pain points such as flexible sorting, precision assembly and wire-harness handling, with each robot configured for the requirements of its assigned task.

Zoomlion's booth features Robot Ops, an embodied intelligence operating system that debuted at Hannover Messe in April 2026. Designed as a professional development platform for embodied intelligence in the Software 3.0 era, Robot Ops integrates four core modules: basic tools, imitation learning, reinforcement learning and task orchestration. It supports a closed-loop development lifecycle covering data collection, model training, simulation and validation, as well as deployment and operations.

The platform is designed to support applications involving humanoid robots, industrial robots, construction machinery and autonomous driving, empowering industries through a single integrated platform while providing a standardized and replicable engineering pathway for the large-scale deployment of embodied intelligence.

Alongside Robot Ops, Zoomlion is also presenting ZBrain, an embodied intelligence system which enables traditional industrial robots to move beyond fixed-program execution and become intelligent operating units capable of sensing their environment, understanding tasks, making autonomous decisions and executing closed-loop operations.

Empowered by ZBrain, users can issue task instructions, after which the system autonomously performs detection, planning, execution and verification. It is designed to support high-mix, low-volume production, significantly shortening deployment timelines, accelerating changeover cycles and lowering the barrier to adoption.

At the conference, Zoomlion is highlighting capabilities that are grounded in real-world testing. Zoomlion has validated its robots across nearly 20 manufacturing scenarios at Zoomlion Smart City, where they have been deployed in active manufacturing environments. This operational experience provides the data and know-how needed to move intelligent technologies and robotic products toward large-scale industrial deployment.

Industrial and Interactive Demonstrations

Visitors can experience the capabilities of Zoomlion's robots firsthand through a series of industrial and interactive demonstrations. The Z03 performs material picking, sorts irregularly shaped items and completes the preassembly of rearview mirrors, while the Z01 handles and organizes wire harnesses. The demonstrations also include synchronized dance performances, robot-guided tours and gesture-based interactions with Z01.

The Company is advancing embodied intelligence from laboratory research to deployable industrial applications and supporting intelligent manufacturing across industries.

Visitors to the WRC 2026 can find Zoomlion at Booth D403 in Hall D.

SOURCE Zoomlion