2027 KIA TELLURIDE NAMED ONE OF NEWSWEEK'S "BEST NEW SUVS" IN 2026 READERS' CHOICE™ AWARDS

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2027 Kia Telluride has been recognized as one of Newsweek's "Best New SUVs" in its 2026 Readers' ChoiceTM Awards. The honor was determined through a four-week public voting period in which Newsweek readers selected the vehicles that stood out for their quality, performance and overall ownership experience.

2027 Kia Telluride Named One of Newsweek’s “Best New SUVs” in its 2026 Readers’ Choice™ Awards.

"The first-gen Telluride set a new benchmark in the three-row SUV segment, and our goal with the 2027 model was to raise that benchmark once again," said Russell Wager, vice president, Marketing, Kia America. "Being named Best New SUV by Newsweek readers is meaningful validation that we've delivered a vehicle customers are genuinely excited about."

The Newsweek Readers' ChoiceTM Awards recognize standout products and services across a range of categories, with winners selected exclusively by consumers. This year's Best New SUV award underscores the Telluride's continued appeal among shoppers looking for a three-row SUV that combines premium comfort, innovative technology and everyday practicality.

"Today's automotive industry is being reshaped by connected technology, advanced safety, and the evolving ways people move through their lives," said Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President, Research Strategy & Revenue, Newsweek.

"Newsweek's Readers' ChoiceTM Awards recognize the brands earning the trust and favor of readers experiencing these changes firsthand—consumers who research, buy, drive, and depend on these vehicles every day. We congratulate this year's winners on receiving a powerful endorsement from those who know these vehicles best."

The all-new 2027 Telluride builds on the success of Kia's flagship three-row SUV with bold new styling, a more spacious and refined interior, advanced driver assistance and connected technologies, and the introduction of an available turbo-hybrid powertrain. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's families and adventure seekers, the second-generation Telluride offers greater capability, versatility and confidence both on and off the road.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America