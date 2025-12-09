NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 203 Media, founded in 2024 by Josh Suggs, has officially rebranded to StreetTalk, under the helm of Jesse Eisenberg, formerly Chief Growth Officer at Tinuiti, as the leading Chief Executive Officer. StreetTalk is a creative advertising agency specializing in "street interview" content for Paid Social ads, aptly coined 'Conversation Creative'. They have conducted over 10,000 'street interviews' for over 150 brands, including Gruns, Dr. Squatch, Masa Chips, and Nobs.

"This rebrand reflects the agency's rapid growth and commitment to generating 'Conversations that Convert' through cultivating and capturing authentic conversations around consumer products and brands." -Jesse Eisenberg, CEO

203 Media rebrands to StreetTalk to reflect rapid growth under former Tinuiti leadership, Jesse Eisenberg. Post this

StreetTalk is actively addressing the issue of "AI slop" in marketing, which leaves users uncertain about what's being advertised and losing faith in a brand's authenticity. The agency also addresses the increasing lack of trust in Creators and Influencers pushing products for payment by providing real, authentic, human reactions via unscripted street interviews. Client partnerships incorporating the agency's Conversation Creative have seen five times higher engagement metrics than their ad account averages, 33% lower cost-per-acquisition, and in one case, a twenty times increase in spend.

Recently covered in the Wall Street Journal , founder Josh Suggs states, "although we haven't created this genre of advertising, StreetTalk is the first advertising agency to go all in on this format." Hosts engage consumers in major cities like New York City and Miami to best represent brand partnerships. Through a decentralized production model, the business is rapidly expanding into additional markets.

About StreetTalk: StreetTalk is a creative advertising agency that develops strategy-led campaigns built around street-interview video content, a format the company calls Conversation Creative. StreetTalk partners with brands across CPG, consumer apps and services, food and beverage, health and wellness, entertainment, and more. The agency focuses on creating "Conversations that Convert" across digital, social, paid media, and experiential channels to help clients scale their business. For more information, visit www.streettalkads.com .

SOURCE StreetTalk