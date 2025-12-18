StreetTalk Appoints Former Tinuiti Chief Growth Officer Jesse Eisenberg as CEO to Scale "Conversation Creative" Agency

Following the rebrand from 203 Media, StreetTalk combats 'AI Slop' and influencer fatigue by delivering unscripted and authentic street interviews that are restoring consumer trust.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StreetTalk (formerly 203 Media), a creative agency specializing in Conversation Creative, has appointed Jesse Eisenberg as chief executive officer.

Formerly serving as the chief growth officer of Tinuiti, the largest independent media agency in the United States, Eisenberg has joined StreetTalk to scale the agency's rapid growth. During his 17-year tenure at Tinuiti, Eisenberg scaled the agency from $1 million to more than $200 million in revenue, alongside multiple exits. This strategic move is aimed at further fostering influence in the advertising industry's newest genre with StreetTalk's proprietary solution, " Conversation Creative ".

Eisenberg joins StreetTalk at a pivotal moment as the agency has rebranded to combat the rise of "AI Slop" in modern advertising and propose a solution to the arising issue of influencer fatigue. As of late, modern advertising has been inundated with videos created using AI solutions to serve marketing campaign budgets, not humans. StreetTalk steps in to course correct the narrative. To view examples of the agency's unscripted street interviews for marketing campaigns with brands like Dr. Squatch and NOBS, visit StreetTalk's full digital portfolio .

"After 17 years of building the largest independent Performance Marketing agency in the country, I started to recognize clients becoming frustrated at media buyers for what was truly a creative issue. As we've all heard by now, with the commoditization of media buying with AI, creative is the No. 1 optimization lever for marketers. That's where StreetTalk steps in; to bridge the gap that's already forming between consumers and advertisers," Jesse Eisenberg, chief executive officer of StreetTalk, said.

"StreetTalk is the first agency to go all in on this format. To take Conversation Creative from a niche strategy to a global standard, we needed a builder who has actually done it before," said Josh Suggs, founder of StreetTalk. "Jesse has the blueprint for turning a high-growth challenger into an industry leader. He knows how to scale operations without losing the soul of the creative work. That specific experience is exactly what we need to take our production model to the next level."

About StreetTalk: StreetTalk is a creative advertising agency that develops strategy-led campaigns built around street-interview video content, a format the company calls Conversation Creative. StreetTalk partners with brands across CPG, consumer apps and services, food and beverage, health and wellness, entertainment, and more. The agency focuses on creating "Conversations that Convert" across digital, social, paid media, and experiential channels to help clients scale their business. For more information, visit www.StreetTalk.com .

