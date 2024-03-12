$20K, 3000 MILES, 30 DAYS… AMERICA'S BEST SUMMER JOB GETS YOU ON THE 'HOLIDAY ROAD' FOR AN EPIC FAMILY ROAD TRIP

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you feeling 'March Malaise?' The kids (and your partner) are (probably) getting squirrely and need something to look forward to. How about scoring America's Best Summer Job? Outdoorsy will crown and compensate one lucky American family (however you define it) as they embark on an epic, extremely well-paid, 30-day, coast-to-coast RV road trip.

Did you say $20,000? And 3000 miles?

Yes, the winner(s) will spend 30 days this summer adventuring across the U.S. in the RV of their choice, stopping at up to 10 iconic national parks along the way. They'll score a $20,000 prize in addition to a stipend for food and travel expenses.

The winner(s) will spend 30 days this summer adventuring across the U.S. in the RV of their choice, stopping at up to 10 iconic national parks along the way. Post this

Who is doing this?

Just in time for a summer when RVing is poised to be the vacation of choice for millions of Americans, Outdoorsy, the world's largest RV rental marketplace, is celebrating the season by launching a coast-to-coast competition to award America's Best Summer Job.

What do they have to do for $20k?

The 'job'? Create an active blog or vlog along the way to document the epic family road trip and all the thrills, spills and chills along the way.

"Family, however you define it, has never been more important," said Outdoorsy CMO Jennifer Young. "We fell in love with the idea of gifting a quintessentially American experience - the summer road trip - to help bring folks closer to what matters most. There's no place like the outdoors to bring families together, and what better way to explore our nation's most beautiful national parks than in an RV."

How does the competition work?

Starting today, March 12, 2024, any American individual or couple who are 18 to 80+ can apply with a simple 60-90 second video explaining why their family - however they define it - should earn the road trip experience.

Apply for America's Best Summer Job here: Outdoorsy.com/bestsummerjob

Applicants will rally friends, family and community for votes through their own social media channels and creative outlets. Votes will be counted and displayed online in the contest's entry page: Outdoorsy.com/bestsummerjob

The top 6 entries (based on votes) will be announced as contest finalists on April 15, 2024. All finalists will further push for votes and appear in their local media to harness hometown support to vote for their entry online before voting for finalists officially closes (May 10, 2024).

Outdoorsy will choose a winning candidate from the finalists based 40% on the interview, along with the following criteria:

20% Creativity

20% Technical ability

20% 'X' factor

One successful candidate, couple, or family will be announced as the winner of America's Best Summer Job on May 15, 2024.

Then they get 'on the road'

The successful candidate(s) will begin their trip on June 1, 2024, at the start of National Camping Month, and will spend the next 30 days blogging or vlogging about their experiences as they journey to 10 of America's most iconic national parks.

Is the prize really $20k for only 30 days on the road? Yes. We are going to hire someone or someone(s) with a huge personality and social media skills to document their epic coast-to-coast adventure.

Americans will determine the best of the best by voting for their favorite candidate here: Outdoorsy.com/bestsummerjob

Full contest rules and regulations can be found here.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy transformed access to the outdoors with the launch of its RV rental marketplace in 2015. Today, Outdoorsy's partnership with its hosts has resulted in over 7 million days of booked travel through RV rentals that are available in 4,800 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Outdoorsy's marketplace provides life-changing financial benefits for RV hosts and offers guests the trust and guidance they need to create memorable travel experiences. Outdoorsy's team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by inviting guests to Live Outdoorsy.

Contact

Patrick McCaully at [email protected]

SOURCE Outdoorsy