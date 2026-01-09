20th Anniversary List of Global Top Brands Unveiled, Chinese Consumer Electronics Brands at the Forefront of Global Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, 2026, the Global Top Brands (GTB) celebrated its 20th anniversary and unveiled the winners of the 2025–2026 awards cycle. Founded by International Data Group (IDC) in 2006, GTB is hosted by Asia Digital Group and Europe Digital Group, and supported by TWICE and IDC, an authoritative market research and analysis firm. It has become a key benchmark for assessing brand competitiveness and industry influence on a global scale. Over the past two decades, GTB has tracked the evolution of the consumer electronics industry and witnessed the remarkable transformation of Chinese brands from followers to rule-makers. This year's list includes many Chinese companies that have won multiple prestigious awards. This highlights the strengths of China's consumer electronics sector in technology innovation, global expansion, and ecosystem development.

Two Decades of Industry Transformation: From Scale Expansion to Value Creation

Over the past twenty years, the global consumer electronics market has undergone a profound transformation. It has shifted from merely meeting functional needs to delivering intelligent experiences, with its size skyrocketing from hundreds of billions to 1.45 trillion US dollars by 2025. The industry landscape has also changed. Markets that were once dominated by giants like Apple, Samsung, and Sharp are now characterized by fierce competition between Chinese brands and global leaders.

The evolution of GTB's evaluation criteria mirrors these industry changes. Initially focused on product performance and market share, the assessment framework now incorporates technology innovation, ecosystem development, and sustainability into its core, serving as a barometer for high-quality industrial growth. Among the Global Top CE Brands Top 50 for 2025–2026 are notable names such as Samsung, Huawei, TCL, Haier, Hisense, BOE, and Skyworth. In the 2025–2026 Top 10 CE Brands from China, Huawei, TCL, Hisense, BOE, and Haier have received prestigious recognition. Meanwhile, in the 2025–2026 Global Top TV Brands Top 10, Samsung, TCL, Hisense, Haier, and Skyworth have made the list, further highlighting the strong presence of Chinese brands in the market. Huawei, ECOVACS, CHiQ, and Haier occupy significant positions in the 2025–2026 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10. AGIBOT earned the 2025–2026 Global Emerging Brand Award, while YEEDI captured the Gold Award for Innovative Cost-Effective Cleaning Technology with its M16 Infinity, establishing itself as a standout newcomer on the list.

According to statistics, China's consumer electronics market is projected to reach 2.8 trillion yuan by 2025. Domestic brands are expected to exceed a global market share of 42% during this period. Chinese companies hold over 50% market share in key sectors such as TVs and smart home products. Notably, BOE and TCL CSOT are the top two players in the global display panel market, fundamentally reshaping the industry's competitive landscape.

Chinese Brands Take the Lead in Technology in the Display Sector

In the display technology sector, Chinese brands have undergone a significant transformation, evolving from a position of technological catch-up to one of global leadership. This year's GTB rankings highlight their technological strengths in a concentrated showcase.

With its relentless focus on innovation, TCL has once again secured its position as one of the Top 10 CE Brands from China for 2025–2026. It has also garnered multiple technology awards for its impressive lineup of products. "The X11L achieves 100% of BT.2020 color through the deep integration of super quantum dots and a super butterfly wing screen"—"the X11L achieves 100% BT.2020 All Scene Wide Color Gamut through the deep integration of Super QLED and WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel."

"The X11L is equipped with 20,736 dimming zones and has undergone system-level optimization in its underlying light control technologies, such as light-emitting chips and lenses, establishing itself as a leader in light control capabilities. "——"The X11L is equipped with 20,736 Precise Dimming Zones and has undergone system-level optimization in its underlying light control technologies, such as light-emitting chips and lenses, establishing itself as a leader in light control capabilities."

"The next-generation TSR AI light and color control chip and the FuXi model enhance the AI interactive experience."——"The TSR AiPQ Processor and TCL AI enhance the AI interactive experience."

In addition, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro has received the Eye-Care Display Technology Gold Award for its paper-like eye-care display, while the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER was honored with the Smart Interaction Technology Innovation Award for its innovative interactive design. Together, these products form a comprehensive matrix that spans high-end televisions and portable devices. As Mini LED technology emerges as a core driver in the premium market, TCL's television panel shipments are projected to reach 13.5 million units by 2025. This highlights how Chinese brands are leveraging technological advancements to gain a competitive edge in the market.

BOE has also made a strong showing, securing a spot in the Top 10 CE Brands from China for 2025–2026 and winning the Eye-Friendly Display Innovation Gold Award for its self-developed 13.8-inch Beneficial Natural Light Tablet. This tablet employs BOE's Beneficial Natural Light Technology (BNL), which mimics the beneficial properties of natural light through four dimensions: Depolarization Adjustment, Spectrum Optimization, Light Profile Optimization, and Time-varying Adaptation. The Depolarization Adjustment feature utilizes circular Polarization, random Depolarization, and un-Polarization technologies to prevent excessive depletion of lutein by avoiding light exposure from a single direction, which helps reduce eye dryness and discomfort. Spectrum Optimization minimizes harmful blue light while enhancing beneficial red light. This allows for real-time regulation of blue light ratios, which keeps your body's natural rhythms balanced. It also broadens the spectrum for a more balanced and continuous output. Infrared light is added to improve blood circulation in the eyes. Light Profile optimization incorporates technologies that reduce glare and reflections and provide a wide viewing angle, creating a soft paper-like viewing experience. Meanwhile, Time-varying Adaptation naturally adjusts the screen's brightness and color temperature to the environment, providing stable flicker-free light that is easier on the eyes. This tablet goes beyond BNL technology with an ultra-narrow bezel design. Its side and top bezels are as slim as 1.5 mm. It also features a DCI-P3 wide color gamut and TDDI touch integration technology. With an active stylus for precise writing, it is an excellent choice for educational and office use.

Smart Home: Evolving from Product Innovation to Ecosystem Connectivity

The evolution of the smart home sector reveals a clear shift from single-product intelligence to ecological interconnectivity. The latest GTB list showcases major advances by Chinese brands in this area.

CHiQ has made its mark on the list of 2025–2026 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10. In recent years, CHiQ has leveraged its independently developed, nationally registered AI model, Changhong Yunfan, to deeply integrate AI technology across its full range of home appliances. For example, the Q10 Air—an industry-first AI TV designed for emotional well-being—features an innovative continuous diffuse-reflection AI Light Wing, transforming light itself into a medium of comfort and relaxation. The AI air conditioner integrates technologies such as AI temperature-and-humidity sensing, voice-based AI interaction, and AI fresh air management, enabling real-time detection of temperature and humidity changes and automatic optimization for enhanced comfort. Powered by AI cloud-based energy-saving technology, the air conditioner delivers energy savings of up to 42%, while creating a naturally comfortable indoor environment inspired by the serenity of nature.

The AI refrigerator integrates three core technologies—CSI human-sensing, AI adaptive frequency tuning, and AI flexible defrosting—to deliver an intelligent experience that reduces operational noise when users are present and enhances freshness when they are away. This minimizes noise disturbance while extending food freshness through precise temperature control and optimized defrosting management.

Meanwhile, the AI washer-dryer set applies AI intelligent dispensing technology to automatically adjust detergent dosage based on load weight, enabling precise washing, improved fabric care, and reduced detergent residue.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS has secured a place in the 2025–2026 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10 and has been awarded the Global Innovative Home Service Robotics Brand Award. With over 20 years of expertise and dedication, ECOVACS has become a benchmark brand in the service robotics sector, offering five major product lines of robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic window cleaners, robotic lawn mowers, robotic pool cleaners, and robotic pet companions. Its diverse lineup of robots provides comprehensive, advanced, and imaginative smart solutions for multiple consumer lifestyle scenarios, ranging from indoor to outdoor environments and from horizontal to vertical surfaces. Its competitive edge lies in its proprietary technology, with more than 2,400 patents enabling precise mobility and highly efficient operations, including AIVI 3D Omni-Approach Technology, HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR Navigation System, and OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology. Besides, ECOVACS has built a seamless and intelligent interactive ecosystem through ECOVACS HOME App and AIoT multi-platform connectivity. Serving over 38 million households across nearly 180 countries and regions worldwide, ECOVACS is leading the transformation in smart home living through technological innovation and global presence.

The TCL Air Conditioner AHU Series received the Smart Self-Adaptive Voltage Technology Innovation Award. Equipped with the technology, the series solves the problem of complex installation and maintenance. Its small, compact design supports multiple installation methods, while the voltage self-adaptation function allows it to adjust to different environments without the need for manual adjustments, ensuring a more carefree and safer installation. The TCL wall-mount air handler is also designed for comfort and energy conservation. Its built-in high-efficiency DC inverter compressor, combined with energy-saving technology, delivers ultra-high operating energy efficiency.

YEEDI received the Innovation in Affordable Cleaning Technology Gold Award for its M16 Infinity model. The YEEDI M16 Infinity aims to redefine household cleaning standards by offering high-end features at an affordable price. Addressing three core needs—cleaning efficiency, ease of use, and long-term performance—this product brings smart cleaning solutions into homes, becoming an essential tool for busy families.

As AI and IoT technologies become increasingly integrated, the industry is poised for deeper cross-sector collaboration and broader applications. The release of the GTB's 20th anniversary list not only recognizes the achievements of China's consumer electronics industry over the past two decades but also provides a Chinese model for global industrial innovation.

