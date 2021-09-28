$21.4 Bn Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Markets, 2027

Sep 28, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) global market is estimated to be $21,408.8 million in 2020
The factors driving the market are raising the incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases, increase in demand for early disease detection, diagnosis & treatment, growing focus towards the development of personalized medicine, increasing advancements in PCR technologies and increasing demand for point of care testing.
However, lack of skilled personnel to use advanced PCR Instruments and data analysis software, high cost of advanced instruments, presence of alternative molecular and immunology techniques, and stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.
PCR is an enzymatic reaction process in which multiple copies of desired DNA sequence is obtained in a short period of time. The technique is broadly accepted in research and clinical diagnostic application due to its high accuracy and sensitivity.
The evolution of PCR instruments with different designs such as interchangeable modules, dual & multiblock capacity, development of advanced Real-time PCR and digital PCR with multiplexing and analytical capabilities, development of various reagents & consumables and incorporation of microfluidic and other advanced technologies for the development of portable PCR will further advance the PCR applications in clinical diagnostic and industrial applications.
The factors such as increasing R&D and health care expenditure, increase in the incidence of infectious diseases particularly COVID-19 and non-infectious diseases with increased demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing funding from the government for the disease research, development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, growing focus towards personalized medicine and a growing number of startup companies engaged in developing advanced digital PCR systems & portable PCR solutions to use in research & diagnostics are driving the market.
The PCR global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.
The key players in the PCR global market include
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Biomerieux Sa
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher Corporation
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Merck Kgaa
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising Incidence of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases and Demand for Early Detection, Diagnosis & Treatment
- Increasing Focus Towards the Development of Personalized Medicines
- Growing Demand for Point of Care Testing
- Increasing Demand for Prenatal Testing
Restraints and Threats
- Lack of Skilled Personnel to Use Advanced Instruments
- High Cost of Advanced PCR System
- Development of Alternate Technologies
- Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements in the PCR Market
Regulatory Affairs
- U.S.
- Europe
- China
- India
- Japan
Porter's Five Force Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Funding Scenario
Patent Analysis
Technological Advancements
- Crystal Digital PCR Technology
- Real Time Remote Monitoring
- Artificial Intelligence in PCR
- Infrared Mediated Non-Contact Thermocycling
- Nano-PCR
Impact of Covid-19 on PCR Market
Market Share Analysis by Major Players
- PCR Global Market Share Analysis
- Standard PCR Global Market Share Analysis
- Real Time PCR Global Market Share Analysis
- Digital PCR Global Market Share Analysis
