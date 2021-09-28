$21.4 Bn Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Markets, 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) global market is estimated to be $21,408.8 million in 2020

The factors driving the market are raising the incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases, increase in demand for early disease detection, diagnosis & treatment, growing focus towards the development of personalized medicine, increasing advancements in PCR technologies and increasing demand for point of care testing.

However, lack of skilled personnel to use advanced PCR Instruments and data analysis software, high cost of advanced instruments, presence of alternative molecular and immunology techniques, and stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.

PCR is an enzymatic reaction process in which multiple copies of desired DNA sequence is obtained in a short period of time. The technique is broadly accepted in research and clinical diagnostic application due to its high accuracy and sensitivity.

The evolution of PCR instruments with different designs such as interchangeable modules, dual & multiblock capacity, development of advanced Real-time PCR and digital PCR with multiplexing and analytical capabilities, development of various reagents & consumables and incorporation of microfluidic and other advanced technologies for the development of portable PCR will further advance the PCR applications in clinical diagnostic and industrial applications.

The factors such as increasing R&D and health care expenditure, increase in the incidence of infectious diseases particularly COVID-19 and non-infectious diseases with increased demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing funding from the government for the disease research, development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, growing focus towards personalized medicine and a growing number of startup companies engaged in developing advanced digital PCR systems & portable PCR solutions to use in research & diagnostics are driving the market.

The PCR global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

The key players in the PCR global market include

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck Kgaa

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases and Demand for Early Detection, Diagnosis & Treatment

Increasing Focus Towards the Development of Personalized Medicines

Growing Demand for Point of Care Testing

Increasing Demand for Prenatal Testing

Restraints and Threats

Lack of Skilled Personnel to Use Advanced Instruments

High Cost of Advanced PCR System

Development of Alternate Technologies

Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements in the PCR Market

Regulatory Affairs

U.S.

Europe

China

India

Japan

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Funding Scenario

Patent Analysis

Technological Advancements

Crystal Digital PCR Technology

Real Time Remote Monitoring

Artificial Intelligence in PCR

Infrared Mediated Non-Contact Thermocycling

Nano-PCR

Impact of Covid-19 on PCR Market

Market Share Analysis by Major Players

PCR Global Market Share Analysis

Standard PCR Global Market Share Analysis

Real Time PCR Global Market Share Analysis

Digital PCR Global Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

B BlackBio Biotech India Limited

3CR Bioscience

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

ACTGene, Inc.

ADS Biotec, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Ahram Biosystems, Inc.

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

Amoy Diagnostics

Ampliqon A/S

Analytik Jena AG

Anatolia Geneworks

Andiatec GmbH

AniCon Labor GmbH

Anitoa Systems, LLC

Atila Bio Systems Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company BforCure

BGI Group

Binx Health Inc.

Bio Basic Inc.

BioCheck, Inc.

Biofidelity

BioinGentech ,

BIOLABMIX LLC

Biomeme, Inc

Biomerieux SA

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bioron GmbH

Biosynex S.A.

Biotecon Diagnostics GmbH

Biotype Diagnostic GmbH

Blue-Ray Biotech

Brooks Life Sciences

Bruker

CareDx, Inc.

Carpegen GmbH

Chai Inc.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

CLONIT Srl.

Co-Diagnostics

Combinati INC

Convergent-technologies

Corning, Inc.

CyberGene AB

Da An Gene Co.

Danaher Corporation

Devyser AB

DiaCarta, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Dropworks, Inc.

Entopsis, Inc.

EntroGen

Eppendorf, AG

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Exact sciences

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm corporation

Genedrive plc

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genekam Biotechnology AG

GeneProof A.S.

Genesystem.co.kr

Genome Diagnostics B.V.

Genome Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

Genomed

Genomictree Inc.

GNA Biosolutions GmbH

Hangzhou LongGene Scientific Instruments Co.,Ltd

Hologics

Hy Laboratories Ltd.

Hygiena, LLC

INTAS Science Imaging Instruments GmbH

Invivoscribe, Inc

Jena Bioscience GmbH

JN Medsys

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Kogene.co.kr

KOMA Biotech, Inc.

Kyratec

LABGENE Scientific SA

Macrogen Inc.

Menarini Diagnostics

Merck KgaA

Meridian Bioscience

MicroGEM

Minerva Biolabs GmbH

miniPCR bio

Minute Molecular Diagnostics

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

Mylab Discovery Solutions

Nimagen B.V.

Norgen Biotech Corp.

Novacyt

Nuclein, LLC.

Ocimum Biosolutions, Ltd

Pathofinder B.V.

PCR Biosystems Ltd

PCR Max Ltd.

PentaBase ApS

Perkin Elmer

Precipio, Inc.

Premier Biosoft International

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Qualiplante SAS

QuantuMDx

Quidel Corporation

Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd.

Scope Fluidics

Seegene, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sinaclon

SolGent co, LTD

SpeeDx

Star Array company

Stilla Technologies

Takara Bio Inc.

Tetracore, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Ubiquitome

Vircell S.L.

Visby Medical

Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd.

Zymo Research Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0f872

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

