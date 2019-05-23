21 Heroic Canines Competing to Become America's Top Dog

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's animal lovers have spoken, and after nearly half a million votes from across the country, 21 courageous canines have advanced to the semifinal rounds of the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation and Zoetis Petcare (a U.S. business unit of Zoetis), and broadcast nationally on Hallmark Channel. The two-hour special, now in its ninth year, will be aired this fall in conjunction with the network's pet adoption advocacy initiative, Hallmark Channel's Adoption Ever After, which aims to empty shelters and end this country's epidemic of pet homelessness.

The 21 heroic hounds were chosen by the American public to advance to the semifinals from a field of 361 remarkable candidates. The public is invited to visit www.HeroDogAwards.org between now and July 18 to vote once per day in each of the seven Hero Dog categories. The seven finalists will get to travel to Los Angeles to take part in the star-studded ninth annual Hero Dog Awards gala on October 5 at the Beverly Hilton, where one will be chosen as the 2019 American Hero Dog, the top honor a dog can receive.

The seven categories for 2019 are: Law Enforcement/Arson Dogs, sponsored by K-9 Courage from Zoetis Petcare; Military Dogs, sponsored by K-9 Courage from Zoetis Petcare; Therapy Dogs; Service Dogs, sponsored by Lulu's Fund; Shelter Dogs, sponsored by Hallmark Channel; and Search and Rescue Dogs and Guide/Hearing Dogs, both sponsored by Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food.

Over the past eight years, Americans have cast millions of votes for more than 1,000 dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog. The program reaches more than 1 billion people each year and draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters, and entertainment acts have included Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell, Dean Cain, James Denton, Beth Stern, Katharine McPhee, Alison Sweeney, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristin Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Fred Willard, Danica McKellar, Bailee Madison, and many, many more.

"The American Humane Hero Dog Awards are our way of honoring the best of our best friends," said Robin Ganzert, PhD, American Humane president and CEO. "This unique effort brings attention to the life-changing, life-saving power of the human-animal bond – something that has been a core part of our organization's mission since 1877."

"The Hero Dog Awards celebrate America's often unsung heroes," said philanthropist and Platinum Presenting Sponsor Lois Pope. "From those who defend our country to those who help us heal, guide us, protect us, and help find the lost, every single contender exemplifies the courage and heroism we seek to spotlight in this campaign. Our goal is not only to honor these magnificent dogs but to inspire America to reflect on the outsized contributions that animals make in our lives each and every day."

"Animals are our best friends, enriching, improving, and sometimes even saving our lives," said Tara Bidgood, DVM, PhD, DACVCP, executive director, Zoetis Petcare Veterinary Professional Services. "As an organization dedicated to improving and saving the lives of those best friends, we are proud to serve as the corporate sponsor of the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards."

"Hallmark Channel is proud to have the American Humane Hero Dog Awards serve as the focal point of our Adoption Ever After initiative," said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks. "Adoption Ever After is our on- and off-air advocacy and awareness initiative designed to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives, shine a spotlight on the wonderful animals in shelters across the country, and promote adoption."

Key dates for the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest are:

2nd Round Voting: May 23 – July 18

– 3rd Round Voting: Aug. 1 – Sept. 9

– Hero Dog Awards: Oct. 5

All voting rounds open and close at 12 pm Pacific Time on the dates listed above.

Meet the 21 remarkable Hero Dog Awards semifinalists!

Here are brief descriptions, written by the hero dogs' owners/handlers:

Law Enforcement/Arson Dogs category (sponsored by K-9 Courage from Zoetis Petcare)

Harley ( Austin, TX ) – K9 Harley started out as a stray and found himself spending nearly nine months in the Williamson County Animal Shelter in Georgetown, Texas . In 2014, I, Noah Moncivais , had the opportunity to select and train a rescue dog from the shelter. After testing numerous dogs, K9 Harley showed tremendous drive. The shelter said that the reason K9 Harley had been overlooked was his breed (Pitbull mix). K9 Harley would be trained for three specialties: narcotics detection, tracking for search and rescue, and area searches. With the assistance of an in-house trainer, I trained K9 Harley over the next six months. K9 Harley hit the ground running and assisted patrol and narcotics units in central Texas , including the Round Rock police department. In May 2015 , K9 Harley and I took on the bigger challenge of assisting with search and rescue efforts during the Memorial Day floods that affected central Texas . K9 Harley and I were deployed to disaster zones only accessible by helicopter, and attempted to locate missing loved ones. Over the following years, K9 Harley has not only had the responsibility of using the skills for which he was trained, but has also become a symbol for community policing. K9 Harley and I have completed numerous K9 demonstrations for children of all ages.





Shelter Dogs category (sponsored by Hallmark Channel)

Gus ( Houston, TX ) – Gus was found walking aimlessly down a busy street with a head so severely swollen, you couldn't tell he was a dog. A shoelace was tied so tightly on him that it sliced through his flesh in his neck almost to the bone. Through his recovery he gained thousands of well-wishers from all over the country and other countries, as well. He brought attention to the plight of homeless animals and how they suffer. His good nature and compliance through all his very difficult procedures and surgeries have given people hope and something to cheer for. He has been the glue for people from all over the world who look to him for some good in this seemingly uncaring climate. His innocence and sweetness transcend cultural differences and indifference to the homeless dog crisis in Houston and other cities facing the same situation. Because of him and his message, more people are fostering and adopting dogs from shelters, as well as stopping to help the stray dog that is only looking for something to eat and a gentle touch. People are taking notice and getting more involved in animal welfare. I believe Gus came to us with a specific purpose and mission. He is the tender soul who opens hearts and helps people know that there are more Gusses out there who are just as special as he is, and that we all can do something to help and not just turn away. #gusstrong #iamgus





Guide/Hearing Dogs category (sponsored by Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food)

Kannon ( Madison, WI ) – Hi, everyone! As a guide dog, my life is dedicated to helping my Mom live life to the fullest. The first day I met Mom I gave her a kiss from her chin to her forehead. I was so excited and happy to start our adventure. Every day I navigate, communicate and intelligently disobey to protect Mom as her guide dog. Though 70 percent of people who are blind or visually impaired are unemployed, I empower Mom to work with confidence and independence as a project manager at the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds. Mom and I have a strong bond and we serve as a voice for others who cannot advocate for themselves. We are members of the Madison Evening Lions and the Dane County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. We volunteer on the Wisconsin Statutory Council on Blindness and the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired board to eliminate artificial barriers that exclude people who are blind or visually impaired. Our greatest adventure this year was a trip to Pennsylvania where we participated in the AFSP Out of the Darkness event. We walked from sunset to sunrise and raised $2,000 for suicide prevention and awareness! Did you know that suicide is the second greatest cause of death in teenagers and that every day 123 lives are lost to suicide? While we walked, we remembered Pat, Mom's twin brother, all those who died, all those who suffer from mental illness, and all survivors. Remember, like my Mom and me, you are never alone. Sending you love, joy, and hope.





Military Dogs category (sponsored by K-9 Courage from Zoetis Petcare)

SSG Summer ( Mount Airy, MD ) – Staff Sergeant Summer is a highly decorated eight-year-old female Labrador Retriever. Summer retired from the United States Marine Corps in March 2013 after serving several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Specialized Search Dog. Summer put her life on the line to keep the troops safe and comfort warriors on the battlefield. While deployed, she conducted a substantial number of routine patrols, searching and positively identifying weapons caches and improvised explosive devices; swept and cleared routes for the troops; and was involved in fire fights with insurgents. This exposure in the war zone environment and to other traumatic events led to Summer being diagnosed with canine PTSD in December 2015 . In May 2018 , Staff Sergeant Summer received the Lois Pope K-9 Medal of Courage for demonstrating exceptional valor and service to her country. Additionally, in July 2017 , she received the PDSA Commendation Award for her unparalleled devotion and enrichment brought to the lives of all who served with her. Summer wears her Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Ribbon, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Ribbon on her vest every day, proudly displaying that she served with the United States Armed Forces. Currently, Staff Sergeant Summer and Sergeant Micah Jones , USAF (Ret.) are a TSA K-9 team for the Amtrak Police Department at Union Station in Washington, D.C.





Search and Rescue Dogs category (sponsored by Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food)

Piglet ( Lancaster, CA ) – Piglet is the best friend of Winnie The Pooh. But there's another "Piglet" in town: an eight-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog. This Piglet, a veteran search and rescue dog, is trained and certified to help families in arduous times. Nothing could have prepared Piglet and handler Lori Wells for the inconceivable conditions on a recent deployment. Called to aid in the aftermath of the horrific "Camp Fire" in Paradise, California , this little dog deployed to do all she could to help. Piglet provides a vital service. The value of her work in bringing answers to grieving families is immeasurable. She assists in locating people on land and in water. Once, human searchers spent seven days combing a lake with no luck. On day eight, Piglet deployed and located the subject. She helped the coroner by locating enough bones to reconstruct and positively identify the individual. Lori and Piglet donate hundreds of volunteer hours annually and depart for each call-out with enthusiasm. Traveling thousands of miles a year does not diminish Piglet's bubbly personality and happy-go-lucky attitude. In her off hours, she loves making friends. At events she's always a crowd-pleaser with a wagging tail, signature "smile," and endless kisses. Perhaps this is what makes Piglet a unique search and rescue dog. Her famous namesake's creator was said to have shared advice appropriate for those survivors who this dedicated K9 helps reunite: "If there ever comes a time when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever."





Service Dogs category (sponsored by Lulu's Fund)

Sampson ( Foosland, IL ) – In 2006, an accident left me with 23 broken bones and a Traumatic Brain Injury. A survivor of childhood abuse and an 18-year abusive marriage, I had invisible scars made worse by the darkness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). I lost everything that had meaning until I met Sampson through Paws Giving Independence. With his "This is the best day ever" attitude, instead of choosing suicide, I went to college to study neuroscience, hoping to help others with PTSD/TBI. Sam has been my strength as a service dog in a field filled with barriers. He is the first service dog to gain access to most academic and research laboratories at the University of Illinois . With Sam as the ambassador for service dogs in academia, we have promoted policy change nationwide, stood up to discrimination, bureaucracy, and closed-door committees on university campuses, spoken to dozens of organizations, brought international attention to help end discrimination in academia, taken legal steps to end disability discrimination in science, gained the support of international biosecurity officials, assisted in the development of training protocols for university faculty on service dog etiquette, and helped develop a non-profit organization to assist scientists with disabilities: International Alliance for Ability in Science. Sam and I have work ahead of us. One paw print at a time, walking with the canine miracle that saved my life, I can look behind us now without seeing only ghosts and shadows. I see positive change.





Therapy Dogs category

Jeanie ( Lake Charles, LA ) – This three-legged rescue went from being homeless and crippled to becoming a certified therapy dog. Jeanie was rescued from a rural area in south Louisiana when she was five months old and was adopted after a deformed front leg was removed by a local vet. Jeanie works for the Children's Advocacy Center, where she comforts children who are questioned by detectives working on physical and sexual abuse cases, violent crimes, and even homicides. She and her owner volunteer at hospitals, schools, nursing homes, reading programs, and veterans' homes, where Jeanie bonds with fellow amputees. Jeanie attends counseling sessions with amputees and children's grief therapy groups. She comforts students during finals week and visits schools' special education classes. Jeanie spent a day with traumatized elementary students who witnessed a shooting in their classroom. She helped an apprehensive child speak to officers after witnessing a murder/suicide. A depressed veterans' home resident who suffered with dementia was joyful and content during a visit with Jeanie. In cases like these, Jeanie's presence eases stress levels and provides a calm and joyful diversion. Jeanie deserves to be the American Hero Dog because she gives love and comfort to those who need it most, especially frightened and traumatized children. She hopes to inspire other counseling, advocacy and law enforcement agencies to consider the benefits of therapy dogs like her.





For more information about the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, and to vote daily in the contest, please visit www.herodogawards.org. For more information on sponsorship opportunities email Mari Harner at marih@americanhumane.org or call 1-800-227-4645.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

About Lois Pope, The Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, Inc., and LIFE (Leaders in Furthering Education)

As one of America's leading philanthropists, Lois Pope has positively impacted the lives of individuals at the local, national and international levels. She has established three separate organizations dedicated to helping those in need. These organizations are the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, Inc., Leaders In Furthering Education (LIFE), and the Disabled Veterans' LIFE Memorial Foundation. For more than 20 years she has been the driving force behind the Lois Pope LIFE Center at the University of Miami School of Medicine, The American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, and a groundbreaking new program with American Humane in Palm Beach County. Lois Pope has recently donated several Lois Pope Rescue Vehicles. Each rescue vehicle is a 50-foot long response unit, complete with a Ford F-350 truck and trailer, which is specifically designed and outfitted to provide an array of animal emergency services and cruelty responses within the region.

On Oct. 5, 2014, Mrs. Pope saw the completion of a decades-long dream – the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, which was dedicated by President Obama in Washington DC. It will stand in perpetuity as a reminder to the public and legislators of the courage and sacrifices of the four million-plus living disabled veterans and all those who died before them, as well as the need to be vigilant in assuring their support and understanding the human cost of war. Through her advocacy, October 5 every year will serve as a National Day of Honor for disabled veterans.

A mother and a grandmother, Lois has trained for and completed five New York City Marathons.

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 88 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. In addition to its signature new, original movies, the network features an ambitious lineup of other new, original content, including scripted primetime series, such as "Good Witch," "When Calls the Heart" and "Chesapeake Shores"; annual specials including "Kitten Bowl" and "Hero Dog Awards"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," "Countdown to Valentine's Day," "Summer Nights," "Fall Harvest" and "Winterfest." Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

Hallmark Cards, Inc. owns and operates Crown Media Family Networks.

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com

To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com

Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8 billion with approximately 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food

Chicken Soup for the Soul understands the unique relationship between people and pets. Health conscious consumers have been feeding their cats and dogs Chicken Soup for the Soul wholesome and balanced, super premium pet food for over 15 years. Holistic in nature, the entire line of products is made from only the finest ingredients: real meats, fruits, vegetables and herbs. With no added corn, wheat, soy, artificial coloring, flavoring or preservatives, Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food is inspired by your love for pets, and promotes overall health and well-being for dogs and cats. The products are proudly made in the USA, and feature rescued shelter pets on every bag. Core and grain-free formulas and a line of treats are available in independent pet specialty stores nationwide and online.

A portion of all proceeds from the sale of Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food goes to help shelters and pets in need through Chicken Soup for the Soul's Fill-a-Bowl … Feed-a-Soul™ program. The program, which was launched in association with the American Humane, aims to provide over a million meals to shelter pets annually. www.chickensouppets.com.

About Lulu's Fund

Lulu's Fund, which is part of the Timothy T. Day Foundation, was founded in 2012. Named after the Day's beloved pug Lulu, Lulu's Fund continues the Foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting organizations in the animal rescue community throughout the United States. Organizations that receive support from Lulu's Fund are primarily those that rescue abused, neglected and abandoned dogs. Their focus is to treat existing medical issues, provide spay and neuter services, place dogs in safe foster homes, and ultimately find forever homes for the animals. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.tdayfoundation.org.

