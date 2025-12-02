21-Year-Old Founder Launches Beachday™, the First Real-Time Beach Review and Social App Built for the New Generation of Travelers

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At only 21 years old, entrepreneur Casey Robson, Co-Founder of Beachday™, is redefining how people discover beaches with the launch of a next-generation mobile platform that delivers real-time beach reviews, photos, community updates, and transparent on-the-ground conditions. Inspired by Casey's lifelong connection to beach culture and frustration with outdated data and sources, Beachday™ is positioning itself as an essential tool for travelers who want accurate and honest beach information.

Beachday™ introduces a new way to travel, connect, and discover, now available on iOS and Android. Screenshots of the Beachday™ app, showcasing real-time beach reviews, the Spotlight feed, and the global beach map with over 220,000 pinned beaches.

"I grew up around beaches my whole life, and I always hated planning a beach day only to arrive and find that the photos online looked completely different from reality," said Casey, Founder of Beachday™. "I wanted to build something that gives people the truth, exactly what the beach looks like in the moment, shared directly by the community."

Creating the World's Most Accurate and Community-Driven Beach Platform

Beachday™ already includes more than 220,000 beaches pinned worldwide. The platform blends travel utility, peer-to-peer content, and social features to give travelers a clear understanding of beach conditions before they go.

With Beachday™, users can:

See beach photos and videos: Discover how people are living their best beach days through real visual moments shared by the community.

Check live beach reviews and updates: View fresh photos, videos, and details on seaweed levels, crowd density, safety, and current beach conditions from people actually at the beach.

Explore the global beach map: More than 220,000 beaches are pinned, allowing users to discover new coastlines, save favorites, and plan future trips.

Share beach looks through Spotlights: This section highlights beach outfits, looks, and aesthetic visuals, giving users opportunities to be featured and earn daily rewards.

Earn Shells, the in-app currency: Users earn Shells through reviews, engagement, and participation in Spotlights. Shells will unlock merchandise, premium features, and future creator-focused monetization tools as Beachday™ continues to evolve.

Casey explains that Beachday™ is built on peer-to-peer honesty and community support. "What makes Beachday special is that when it comes to live reviews, it is people helping people. It is not staged travel content or edited promotional photos. It is real beachgoers sharing real moments so others can plan a better beach day. The community is the heart of the platform, and it grows stronger every time someone posts a review, shares a look, or updates their local beach."

A Vision Built by the Next Generation

Beachday™ is currently in public beta with users contributing daily. Growth is driven by travelers, creators, and locals who want a transparent and visual way to share and discover beaches.

"Our goal is simple. Help people have better beach days anywhere in the world," Casey said. "As more people join and contribute, the platform becomes more accurate, more helpful, and more reflective of the real beach experience."

Availability

Beachday™ is free to download on the App Store and Google Play, or visit beachday.com

