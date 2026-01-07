Beachday™ Passes 2,500 Downloads as Travelers Turn to the "Waze for Beaches" for Real-Time Beach Conditions

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beachday™, the social beach discovery app founded by 21-year-old entrepreneur Casey Robson, has officially surpassed 2,500 downloads as travelers increasingly look for transparent, real-time beach information before they go. Currently in public beta, Beachday™ blends social media with travel utility, allowing users to share lifestyle content, review coastlines, and post LIVE reviews while physically at the beach so others can plan better beach days worldwide.

Beachday™ helps travelers plan smarter beach days by sharing real, on-the-ground photos and updates from people already at the beach - giving users an honest look at conditions before they go. With Beachday™, travelers can finally see key beach details in advance - from seaweed levels and safety to amenities, waves, and crowds - helping them choose the right beach every time.

For years, travelers have relied on curated photos, outdated blogs, or polished tourism pages, only to arrive at beaches that look nothing like what they expected. Beachday™ flips that model entirely. Users share honest snapshots of what's happening right now: seaweed levels, water clarity, crowd density, safety vibes, and overall experience.

"Beachday is like reporting a cop on Waze, but for beaches," said Robson, Co-Founder of Beachday™. "If you're already at the beach, you can quickly share what it's really like so the next person doesn't show up to surprises. It's people helping people, and the result is better beach days for everyone."

Since launching in public beta, the Beachday™ community has already posted hundreds of beach reviews, with over 500 monthly active users contributing to the platform by sharing their beach experiences, lifestyle content, and real-time updates from coastlines around the world.

A significant portion of Beachday™ activity happens through LIVE reviews, which are only available when a user is physically at the beach, helping ensure that reports reflect conditions exactly as they are in the moment.

The platform is powered by a global interactive map containing more than 220,000 pinned beaches worldwide, giving explorers a starting point before layering in community-sourced insight.

Beyond real-time reporting, Beachday™ is building a gamified contribution system powered by Shells, the in-app currency earned for posting, engaging, and participating in the community. Over time, Shells will unlock platform perks, merchandise, and creator-focused monetization tools designed to reward positive participation.

"What makes Beachday different is the transparency," Robson added. "Traditional travel content is often curated or outdated. Our community is sharing real moments, whether that means crystal-clear water or seaweed on the shore, so travelers can make informed decisions and avoid disappointment."

As a first-mover focused on real-time beach reporting at global scale, Beachday™ aims to become the brand people check before heading to the coast. The platform plans to expand creator tools, deepen rewards, and evolve reporting features throughout 2026 while continuing to listen closely to community feedback.

"Our mission is simple: help people have better beach days anywhere in the world," said Robson. "Every review and every post makes Beachday more useful for the next person. It's a movement toward honesty in travel, and the beaches are just the beginning."

Beachday™ is free to download on the App Store and Google Play .

To learn more, visit https://beachday.com/

Beachday™ is a social beach discovery platform that helps travelers and locals share real-time coastal conditions, lifestyle content, and honest reviews worldwide.

Beachday™ Know Before You Go

