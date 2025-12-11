212NYC Elects Powerhouse Team of Ad Industry Leaders to Board of Directors

New Board Members Join as 212NYC Defines Its Vision for 2026 and Beyond

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 212NYC, New York's Digital Advertising Club, the premier non-profit organization for New York's digital advertising industry, has elected a powerhouse roster of five new members to its Board of Directors. The volunteer 212NYC Board of Directors plays a pivotal role in advancing the organization's mission to empower advertisers and brands to navigate in today's rapidly transforming media landscape.

"We're proud to welcome this remarkable and diverse group of industry leaders to the 212NYC Board of Directors," said 212NYC President Jay Wolff, CRO of KERV.AI, "Their vast expertise across all facets of the advertising ecosystem will help drive our volunteer organization – and the industry – into the future."

The new 212NYC Board Members represent a broad spectrum of the advertising industry – from agencies and brands to publishers and technology companies:

Surabhi Pokhriyal: Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Growth Officer, Church & Dwight.

Maureen Willette: Strategic Partner Manager, Global Industry Relations, Google.

Sonika Patel: Notably, Chief Marketing Officer, P.F. Chang's

Lisa DiBenedetto: Media & Brand Architect, 212NYC Executive Board Secretary .

. Diana Horowitz: Media Consultant, 212NYC Marketing Committee Chair.

"212NYC's mission is to spotlight the key challenges facing the advertising industry," said Ritu Trivedi, Vice President of 212NYC and Client President at WPP Media. "Through thought-leadership events like the Creator Economy, AI in Advertising, or Measuring Attention, we're helping shape the industry conversation. We were intentional in electing new board members with diverse experiences that represent all sides of our industry."

The 2026 Board election comes as 212NYC ends 2025 on a high note – and announces its priorities and events calendar for 2026.

On Oct. 23rd, 212NYC celebrated its 11th Annual Gala, themed "Resilience Through Reinvention," honoring ad industry trailblazers and luminaries Baldwin Cunningham (State Farm), Jessica Brown (WPP Media), Amy Benford (Colgate Palmolive), Yolanda Lam (Microsoft), and Rishad Tobaccowala (The Rethinking Work Platform).

Also in October, 212NYC introduced a complete video-centric redesign of its website, including the launch of "212NYC Connects"— a new video content hub featuring original social video content and powered by 212NYC's YouTube channel.

212NYC will launch its 2026 live event season on January 28 with the annual Future of Advertising event, with industry leaders focusing on the role of Agentic AI in 2026 and beyond. February will bring the theme The Power of the Black Consumer, followed by a panel in March diving into Gen Z's impact on advertising and brand engagement. Tentpole events kick off in June with the highly anticipated Agency Dodgeball Tournament, followed by the return of the iconic 212NYC Summer Party in August, and 212NYC's signature event, the 12th Annual Gala on November 5.

"In a world increasingly shaped by AI and technology disruption, in-person connections are mission-critical to our future," said Jay Wolff. "As a volunteer organization, it takes a village – from our committees and task forces to our Board and sponsors – to make our initiatives possible." He added: "With these powerhouse additions to all the extraordinary leaders on the 212NYC Board, we are heading into 2026 with a clear focus on our core mission of bringing the advertising community together – and driving the industry forward."

About 212NYC, New York's Digital Advertising Club

212NYC is New York's premier network for the digital advertising community, representing over 5,000 digital media, marketing, and advertising professionals. Our mission is to create a dynamic platform for 212NYC community members to make connections and share insights, and to support the digital advertising industry through education, programming, and philanthropy. As a non-profit, volunteer-run organization, 212NYC is open to all advertising professionals in the New York area. Learn more and join us at www.212nyc.org.

Media Contacts:

Diana Horowitz,

212NYC Marketing Chair

Tel: 646.709.1420

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Bianca Illion

212NYC Marketing & Communications

Tel.: 201.618.2238

Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]



SOURCE 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club