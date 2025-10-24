212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club Honors Industry Trailblazers at 11th Annual Gala

The 212NYC Annual Gala serves as a key moment each year for 212NYC and the New York advertising community. It's a time to recognize how far the industry has come and celebrate the connections that have fueled its growth.

"Since 2002, 212NYC has been at the heart of the digital advertising revolution," said Ritu Trivedi, VP of 212NYC. "The organization has grown alongside the industry, uniting leaders who have driven advertising from its early digital beginnings to today's fully connected, data-driven landscape."

This year's honorees were celebrated for their exceptional achievements and recognized for their leadership, innovation, and impact.

"I'm honored to be among the award recipients at the 212NYC Gala. This event underscores the leadership, vision, and impact that 212NYC fosters within the advertising industry," said Rishad Tobaccowala, Industry Luminary Award honoree.

2025 Honorees:

Industry Luminary Award: Rishad Tobaccowala , Founder, The Rethinking Work Platform,

, Founder, The Rethinking Work Platform, Industry Impact Award: Amy Benford , SVP GM, Integrated Marketing and Advanced Advertising, Colgate-Palmolive,

, SVP GM, Integrated Marketing and Advanced Advertising, Colgate-Palmolive, Rising Star Award: Jessica Brown , Executive Director, Partnerships & Marketplace, WPP Media,

, Executive Director, Partnerships & Marketplace, WPP Media, Industry Trailblazer Award: Baldwin Cunningham , Director, Media and Partnerships, State Farm,

, Director, Media and Partnerships, State Farm, Resilience Honor: Yolanda Lam, GM, Global Head of Agency Development, Microsoft,

"2025 has truly been the Year of Resilience. Amid economic ups and downs, global uncertainty, and the rise of AI, I've been inspired by how our digital advertising community continues to rise to the occasion," Jay Wolff said. "The 212NYC Gala is a reflection of that spirit, showcasing how our members come together, support each other, and drive the industry forward. I encourage everyone to join our community and experience that energy firsthand."

Connect, share, and shape the future of advertising with the 212NYC community—learn more and join us at 212NYC.org .

About 212NYC, New York's Digital Advertising Club

212NYC is New York's leading organization for the digital advertising industry, reaching more than 5,000 professionals across media, marketing, and advertising. 212NYC connects and educates community members through a year-long programming slate of compelling panels with industry leaders, signature events, and programs that advance learning and drive impact. A non-profit, volunteer-run organization, 212NYC welcomes all advertising professionals in the New York area. Learn more at www.212nyc.org .

