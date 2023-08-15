21700 Lithium-ion battery market to grow by USD 4,355.12 million from 2022 to 2027: Rise in battery recycling initiatives is a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21700 lithium-ion battery market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,355.12 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 17.65%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the improved cAPACity and performance of lithium-ion batteries, the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs, and the decline in the costs of lithium-ion batteries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A and S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Get a holistic overview of the 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market - Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The rise in battery recycling initiatives is one of the key 21700 lithium-ion battery market trends that is contributing to the market growth. For a battery recycling technique to be viable, it must have economic as well as environmental value. The emerging concept of direct recycling is likely to be beneficial. Direct recycling involves the recovery of cathode materials as reUSAble cathode mixtures instead of individual metals, thus minimizing the waste produced during recycling in principle. However, direct recycling targets are specific to cathodes and thus require specialized processes for different cathodes. Furthermore, the recovery efficiency depends on battery health. Therefore, it may not be advantageous if the charge is too low. Thus, initiatives for the recycling of batteries are likely to propel the growth of the global 21700 lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries challenge the global 21700 lithium-ion battery market. These batteries have emerged as the dominant battery type to provide power for propulsion in EVs but lithium-ion batteries are the only mainstream batteries in which a flammable substance is used as an electrolyte. Such batteries are still susceptible to leakage and drying out due to the rupturing of membranes, which could, in turn, lead the battery to explode or short circuit. Furthermore, the separators serve the function of a fuse in lithium-ion batteries as they shut down the pores during times of overheating by melting but uneven separators can trigger battery failure due to poor conductivity in dry areas. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the global 21700 lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, and Others), Type (Lithium nickel manganese cobalt, Lithium titanate, Lithium iron phosphate, and Lithium cobalt oxide), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes 21700 lithium-ion batteries that are used in EVs and e-bikes. In order to boost the adoption of EVs further, several value chain members, including governments, EV manufacturers, and private organizations, are increasing their efforts toward the installation of new EV charging infrastructures. Such batteries offer longer running times and faster charging rates, which is boosting their demand from the e-bike segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The lead acid battery market for ESS in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by 26.29 MW. This lead acid battery market report for ESS in US extensively covers market segmentation by ownership (utility-owned, third-party-owned, and customer-owned) and technology (basic and advanced). The cost-competitive energy storage solutions are notably driving market growth.

The carbon black in lead-acid battery market size is expected to increase by USD 116.06 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers carbon black in lead-acid battery market segmentation by battery type (flooded lead-acid battery and valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the carbon black in lead-acid battery market is the increasing demand from the automotive industry.

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,355.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A and S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 21700 lithium-ion battery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global 21700 lithium-ion battery market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Lithium nickel manganese cobalt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Lithium nickel manganese cobalt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Lithium nickel manganese cobalt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Lithium nickel manganese cobalt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Lithium nickel manganese cobalt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Lithium titanate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Lithium titanate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Lithium titanate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Lithium titanate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Lithium titanate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Lithium iron phosphate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Lithium iron phosphate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Lithium iron phosphate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Lithium iron phosphate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Lithium iron phosphate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Lithium cobalt oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Lithium cobalt oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Lithium cobalt oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Lithium cobalt oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Lithium cobalt oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 139: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 149: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Shenzhen A and S Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Shenzhen A and S Power Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Shenzhen A and S Power Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Shenzhen A and S Power Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 168: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Taiwan Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 178: TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio