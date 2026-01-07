21st Century Health Care Consultants and Homecare Homebase Form Strategic Alliance to Support Home Care Agency Growth and Operational Excellence

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 21st Century Health Care Consultants, a leading provider of consulting, licensing, accreditation, and training services for home care agencies nationwide, today announced a strategic alliance with Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB), a trusted leader of home-based care software and administrative services.

This alliance brings together two trusted organizations with a shared mission: to help home care agencies start strong, scale sustainably, and operate with confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory and operational environment.

Through this collaboration, clients of 21st Century Health Care Consultants will gain enhanced exposure to Homecare Homebase's technology solutions designed to streamline operations, support compliance, and improve clinical and administrative efficiency. At the same time, Homecare Homebase clients will benefit from access to 21st Century's deep expertise in agency startup, licensing, accreditation, and ongoing operational guidance.

"Our clients are looking for the best technology solution available. They want systems and partners that support their long-term success and growth," said Thomas Rose, CEO of 21st Century Health Care Consultants. "By aligning with Homecare Homebase, we're connecting agencies with the nation's leading EHR provider. HCHB understands the realities of home-based care, enables providers' success, and complements the services we provide."

"At Homecare Homebase, our goal is to empower agencies with tools that simplify complexity, so they can deliver better care, more efficiently," said Hannah Pearson, Chief Revenue Officer at Homecare Homebase. "Partnering with 21st Century Health Care Consultants allows us to extend that value earlier in an agency's journey and support providers as they grow and evolve."

This alliance reflects a mutual commitment to education, best practices, and operational excellence across the home-based care continuum. Together, 21st Century Health Care Consultants and Homecare Homebase aim to help agencies navigate regulatory requirements, adopt smarter workflows, and build resilient organizations positioned for long-term success.

For more information about 21st Century Health Care Consultants, visit HomeHealthCareConsultants.com.

For more information about Homecare Homebase, visit hchb.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over 100 million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

About 21st Century Health Care Consultants

21st Century Health Care Consultants is a leading home health care consulting firm dedicated to guiding entrepreneurs and organizations through every stage of starting, licensing, and managing a successful home healthcare business. From business formation and state licensing to customized policy and procedure development and accreditation support, our comprehensive solutions help clients confidently navigate complex regulatory requirements. With a proven, step-by-step approach, we empower home health care providers to build compliant operations, achieve accreditation, and deliver exceptional care to their communities. For more information, visit HomeHealthCareConsultants.com.

SOURCE Homecare Homebase