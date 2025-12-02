Homecare Homebase Announces 2025 December Gold Standard Award Winner

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, today announced Lisa Guffey, PTA at Quality Home Health, as the December recipient of the Gold Standard Award.

"Lisa has a true calling for physical therapy and continually exceeds expectations for her patients," said her leaders at Quality Home Health. "She brings a thoughtful, individualized approach to every visit, listening carefully, educating families and ensuring patients feel confident as they regain independence."

The Gold Standard Award recognizes outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver outstanding patient care. Nominations are submitted and carefully chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm and steadfast dedication.

At Quality Home Health, Lisa goes above and beyond to ensure every patient receives the highest level of care and attention. She teaches patients and families how to regain independence through safe daily movement and often travels to other branches to support those outside her usual assignments. Beyond her professional duties, Lisa extends her compassion into the community, sewing lap quilts for nursing home residents and sharing fresh produce from her garden with her patients.

"Lisa represents the very best of home health care," said leaders at Quality Home Health. "Her leadership, generosity and dedication inspire everyone around her. We're honored to see her recognized with this award and proud to have her as part of our team."

To learn more about these companies and the Gold Standard Awards, visit hchb.com and qualityhomehealth.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 300,000 HCHB users serve approximately one million patients daily, resulting in over 121 million annual visits. Homecare Homebase is a Hearst Health company. For more information, visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB , Homecare Homebase , MCG , MHK , QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn .

About Quality Home Health

Founded in 1984, Quality Home Health is one of the oldest, most respected home health care agencies in the state of Tennessee, serving 16 counties in Middle and East Tennessee. Our company has long held the respect of patients and families for our high standard of care in the home and involvement in the communities we serve with Senior Citizens Centers, Senior Fairs, Alzheimer's Walks, the Susan G. Komen Walks, and more. Our senior staff members also travel regularly to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. Senators and Congressmen to advocate for patients' rights and address real life problems through legislation. We encourage our leaders to go into homes to see how well people fair at home when home health is provided.

Our commitment to continuing education and understanding the use of technology led us to invest in Homecare Homebase automated software which electronically transmits medical records and information in rapid, real-time synchronization, sharing instantly with everyone in the patient's circle of care including physicians. We have established ourselves as a leader entering the technological arena. With these advances Quality has become one of the national leaders in our ability to increase our patients' quality of life and quality of care and in turn reduce hospitalizations.

Among our accolades The Tennessee Association of Home Care, Inc. has named Quality Home Health staff members "Tennessee's Caregivers of the Year" on four occasions; our Administrator was chosen "Administrator of the Year" and two of our management team have been elected to the TAHC presidency—all selected by a jury of our peers. Learn more about how Quality Home Health is transforming healthcare at Quality Home Health | Just Like Family .

