21st TAITA Annual Conference Explores Taiwan's AI Era Strategies in the Global Tech Supply Chain

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming 21st TAITA-SV Annual Conference, scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara, California, will focus on the theme "Taiwan's Strategic Layout in the AI Era." The conference will explore how Taiwan leverages its leading semiconductor technology advantages to sustain its core position in the global supply chain while addressing the challenges and opportunities brought by the AI revolution.

Colley Hwang, Founder and President of DIGITIMES, will deliver a keynote speech, providing a detailed analysis of the latest advancements in AI technology and their impact on Taiwan's role in the global technology landscape. With the rapid expansion of AI and the rising demand for high-performance computing (HPC), the global technology industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. According to the latest DIGITIMES Research report, global server shipments are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2023 to 2028. Colley Hwang highlighted that Taiwan's share in the high-end AI server market is expected to increase from 74.4% last year to 83.6% this year, and exceed 90.2% by 2025, demonstrating Taiwan's strong capabilities and growth potential in AI server technology.

Industry Leaders Share Insights: In-depth Exploration of Technology and Future Development

The afternoon forum will bring together multiple industry leaders and experts to delve into the latest AI advancements and their profound impact on Taiwan's semiconductor supply chain. Colley Hwang, Founder and President of DIGITIMES, will share his insights into the development of AI technology and how it is reshaping the global tech supply chain. Dr. Y.K. Chen, Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Coherent, will explore the prospects of silicon photonics in next-generation semiconductors, while Dr. Kevin Yasumura, Director at Google, will present on the development of optical switches for data centers in the AI era, revealing how AI is driving infrastructure transformation.

In addition to insights from technology experts, the forum will feature four leading venture capitalists discussing the future of hard-tech (Hard-Tech), including Dr. Wen Hsieh, Founding Managing Partner at Matter Venture Partners, Dr. Alex Fang, Managing Partner at Entrada Ventures, Tong Chao, Partner at Tyche Partners, and Dr. Huang Lee, Managing Partner at Taiwania Capital. These experts will analyze how Taiwan can leverage its semiconductor strengths to tackle the challenges brought by the rapid adoption of AI, and ensure supply chain security and stability from multiple perspectives, including technology innovation, policy development, and geopolitics.

Dinner Keynote: Exploring the Future of Biotechnology and Healthcare

The dinner keynote will be delivered by Professor Chi-Huey Wong, with a focus on "Research Toward Healthcare and Biotech Development." As a pioneer in the biotechnology field, Professor Wong's research spans several key areas, including chemical synthesis, protein engineering, cancer treatment, vaccine development, and immunotherapy. He will emphasize the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education for cultivating future innovators and inspiring the next generation to actively engage in scientific research and lead future technological revolutions.

Register Now to Secure Your Spot!

Key topics such as photonics, advanced semiconductor technologies, and the integration of AI with the semiconductor supply chain. Use the promo code "ILOVETAIWAN" to register for the afternoon panel discussions for free. Don't miss the opportunity to attend the dinner keynote (a paid event) and connect with industry leaders. Spaces are limited, so register now to secure your spot!

Registration link: qr.codes/fh7Vb2

SOURCE DIGITIMES ASIA