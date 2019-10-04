$22.08 Bn Transmission Sales Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
Oct 04, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transmission Sales - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Transmission Sales market accounted for $13.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $22.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
Growing shale gas production activities, increasing operational transmission pipelines, gas processing, FPS & LNG vessels, automation and transition to energy efficiency in oil & gas sector, and low cost of operation are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high maintenance cost, technical challenges such as manufacturing defects and improper installation are restricting market growth.
A transmission sales equipment pressurizes and circulates the gas inside a pipeline by providing efficient processing to the gas for safety or control systems, recovering and recompressing the processed gas, maintaining correct pressure levels, avoiding contamination of the processed gas, and processing of biogas coming from water and residential waste.
The transmission sales market has 2 types of compressors that operate on positive displacement and dynamic mechanisms. They are used by various end-users such as oil & gas, power generation, water & wastewater management, and others, including chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, automotive, mining & metals, pulp & paper, and construction.
Based on type, reciprocating compressor segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its applications that include oil refineries, gas pipelines, chemical plants, natural gas processing plants, and refrigeration plants. This has helped the reciprocating segment to acquire the largest share in the transmission sales market.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising disposable income, growing demand for energy, and increasing foreign investments in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players profiled in the Transmission Sales market include
- Ariel Corporation
- Atlas Copco
- Bauer Kompressoren
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Gazprom
- GE
- HMS Group
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Ingersoll Rand
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Transmission Sales Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Axial Flow Compressor
5.3 Centrifugal Compressor
5.4 Reciprocating Compressor
5.5 Rotary Compressor
6 Global Transmission Sales Market, By Compression Media
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Air Compression
6.3 Gas Compression
7 Global Transmission Sales Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Artificial Lift
7.3 Gas Processing Station
7.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) & Foot Pound Second (FPS)
7.5 Storage & Facilities
7.6 Other Applications
8 Global Transmission Sales Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Oil & Gas
8.3 Power Generation
8.4 Water & Wastewater Management
8.5 Other End Users
9 Global Transmission Sales Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhe1lw
