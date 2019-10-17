$22.3 Billion Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics market accounted for $22.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $47.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market are growth of modern healthcare in developing markets, rise in the birth rate in emerging economies and increase in geriatric population in western countries. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials, concerns about balancing performance and cost among small manufacturers restricts the market growth of Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics market.



Spunmelt Non-woven fabric is a fabric-like material made from staple fibre and long fibre, bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment. The term is used in the textile manufacturing industry to denote fabrics, such as felt, which are neither woven nor knitted. Some non-woven materials lack sufficient strength unless densified or reinforced by a backing. In recent years, non-woven has become an alternative to polyurethane foam.



Based on Application, Upholstery segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Upholstery is the work of providing furniture, especially seats, with padding, springs, webbing, and fabric or leather covers. It is equally applicable to domestic, automobile, airplane and boat furniture, and can be applied to mattresses, particularly the upper layers, though these often differ significantly in design. A person who works with upholstery is called an upholsterer.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth to huge consumption of Nonwoven Fabrics in automotive, construction and healthcare.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non Disposable

5.3 Disposable



6 Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Upholstery

6.3 Construction

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Hygiene

6.6 Filtration

6.7 Wipes

6.8 Other Applications



7 Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 DuPont (US)

9.2 Fitesa (Brazil)

9.3 Berry Global Group (US)

9.4 Glatfelter (US)

9.5 Freudenberg (Germany)

9.6 Kimberly-Clarke (US)

9.7 Suominen Corporation (Finland)

9.8 Johns Manville (US)

9.9 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)

9.10 TWE Group (Germany)



