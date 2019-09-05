$22.8 Bn Regenerative Medicine Markets, 2024
Sep 05, 2019, 07:05 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Analysis By Type (Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineered, Gene Therapy), By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at USD 22,814.45 million the year 2018
Driven by a number of differentiated fundamental factors including rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in medical research investments, the global market for regenerative medicine has been advancing at an augmented pace. The growth has been primarily driven by the search to find permanent cure of large number of incurable diseases such as various autoimmune and metabolic ailments, cancer, neurodegenerative disorders among others.
Over the recent years, regenerative medicine market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing medical research facilities, increasing investment by pharmaceutical manufacturers, and growing government initiatives.
In addition, expanding product pipeline of companies and growing number of partnerships and collaborative agreements in this industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecast period. However, high cost associated with the manufacturers and use of regenerative therapy has been hindering market growth.
9. Global Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics
9.1 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Drivers
9.1.1 Rapid Medical Research Infrastructure Development
9.1.2 Increase in prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases
9.1.3 Growing government expenditure in regenerative medicine research
9.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Restraints
9.2.1 High cost associated with regenerative medicines
9.3 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Trend
9.3.1 Emerging CAR-T cell therapy
9.3.2 3-D Bioprinting of tissues and organs
