221 Years in the Making, Orkin Commemorates Historic Double Cicada Brood Emergence with Live "Orkinstra" Event

Monumental symphony performance in Springfield, Illinois, will feature curated songs that harmonize with the singing and rhythm of trillions of cicadas

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillions of newly-emerged cicadas are about to crank up the volume on the sweet sounds of summer in much of the country – particularly across the Southeast and Midwest. For the first time in 221 years, two broods of periodic cicadas will emerge from the ground at the same time. To commemorate this historic event, Orkin will host an "Orkinstra" symphony in Springfield, Illinois, to coincide with what experts believe will be the peak area and time for this double brood emergence.

Music composer Bryan Rheude has orchestrated a seven-act symphony based on the cicada life cycle. This 45-minute performance will be streamed live on Orkin’s TikTok and the curated songs will be available on Spotify following the event.

On Saturday, June 8, at 6 p.m. CT at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Orkin will host the public to join dozens of classically-trained musicians as they play a never-before-heard symphony composed to incorporate the singing and rhythm of this summer's loudest and most vocal insect. Those interested in attending can sign up at orkin.com/orkinstra.

Orkin is also commemorating this historic event by releasing a limited-edition t-shirt, available for free to cicada and symphony enthusiasts, while supplies last.

"This summer's 'Orkinstra' was composed specifically with the cicadas in mind," said Ian Williams, technical manager for Orkin and board-certified entomologist. "These emergent events come in large numbers. What's special about periodic cicadas is their scheduled emergence – and their near absence during the years in between. Knowing exactly when they'll emerge can be difficult to determine. The event is based on a variety of environmental conditions being met, such as soil temperature, soil moisture and Mother Nature."

Cicadas have some of the longest insect lifespans, but they spend most of their lives underground. For cicadas to emerge, the top eight inches of soil need to be at least 64 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, they are likely to emerge after a warm rain. So, when the conditions are right – starting this month in some states – the two broods of periodic cicadas will emerge after more than a decade in the ground.

After 13 years, Brood XIX is set to emerge in 16 states across the Southeast and Midwest.

The 17-year Brood XIII will emerge in five Midwestern states: Illinois , Wisconsin , Iowa , Indiana , Michigan .

The double emergence of these two broods, with all seven species of periodical cicadas out at the same time, won't happen again in these general areas until 2245. With potentially trillions of cicadas rising from the earth, it's natural to be a little unsure of what to expect, but don't worry, cicadas aren't pests at all.

"Cicadas aren't dangerous to people, property, plants or crops, so the best thing to do is leave them alone," Williams said. "Contrary to common names, cicadas are not locusts; they belong to different families. Cicadas only emerge in such large numbers as a survival tactic to overwhelm predators with numbers of individuals."

So, how loud can cicadas get? At close range, cicada singing can measure between 80 and 120 decibels, which places them between the loudness of a hair dryer and a commercial jet aircraft engine. And, what's more, the cicadas' song is created by an all-male chorus. It's part of the male's attempt to attract a mate.

While the cicadas' singing will be hard to miss across the Southeast and Midwest, residents are also likely to find another tell-tale sign of their emergence – molted cicada skins. Once they emerge, cicadas will molt into adults and mate before dying. They only last about a month above ground. People have likely already started seeing these molted skins on tree trunks, outdoor furniture, fences – just about anywhere outside! Once the new generation arrives, the nymphs will bury themselves in the soil and lay dormant until the brood's next cycle.

For more information on this monumental "Orkinstra" event, visit orkin.com/orkinstra. While Orkin doesn't treat for cicadas, visit Orkin.com to schedule an inspection for treatment of general summertime pests and to speak with your Orkin Pro about how you can reduce cicadas from disturbing your yard.

