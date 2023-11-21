22nd Tint World® location in Texas opens in New Braunfels

Rapid growth continues for The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise system as they expand into the northeast suburbs of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of their 22nd Texas franchise's physical store in New Braunfels.

Tint World’s newest location in Texas, owned by Kevin and Allyson McBreen, will introduce the company’s full line of automotive aftermarket solutions and services to the northeast San Antonio area.

Tint World New Braunfels, owned by Kevin and Allyson McBreen, has already been serving the area with premier commercial and residential window tinting solutions, and the opening of their physical location introduces the brand's full line of automotive aftermarket services to drivers throughout their market. The expanded offerings include premium solutions such as paint protection films, custom wheels and tires, industry leading window tinting, security enhancements and more.

"It's been a dream of mine to work with cars every day at work, and thanks to Tint World's amazing franchise model, I can say I'm living that dream now," said Kevin McBreen. "The Tint World leadership team has been phenomenal in helping Allyson and me build our team and start this journey. The training has been top-notch, and the support has really made us feel like we're part of a family. We're so excited to have our storefront open and now offer the full lineup of world-class Tint World automotive products to our community."

Prior to the store opening, the McBreens began working with homeowners, business owners and contractors in the area to provide window enhancement solutions. The range of products they introduced, including safety and security films, commercial graphics, privacy films, and solar control window films designed to counter the intense Texas heat, swiftly addressed a void in a predominantly unexploited market.

"Our growth in Texas is evident of both the strong consumer demand and the excellent service our franchise owners provide, and the McBreens are a perfect fit to help continue our expansion in the state," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Their daughter Emily told us that 'when her parents have a goal, they only know how to overachieve it,' and I can confidently say she's right. Kevin and Allyson hit the ground running with our premium residential and commercial window films well before their store was open, and now they're going to take it to the next level. They've placed their trust in our proven franchise system and repeatable process, and we have complete faith that they're going to make a lasting impression in New Braunfels and the entire northeast San Antonio market."

Tint World New Braunfels, located at 553 South Business IH-35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, serves the Gruene, San Marcos, Bulverde, Seguin, Wimberley, McQueeney, Kingsbury, North Cliffe, and Selma areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (830) 214-7822 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tx/new-braunfels-147/.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

