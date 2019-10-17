$23.78 Billion Computer Vision Market Outlook - Global Forecast to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "computer vision - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Computer Vision market accounted for $11.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $23.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Increasing need for quality inspection and automation, rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems and high adoption of 3d computer vision systems are the major factors driving the market growth. However, Lack of Flexible Computer Vision Solutions is restraining market growth.



PC vision is an interdisciplinary logical field that manages how PCs can be made to increase abnormal state understanding from advanced pictures or recordings. From the point of view of building, it looks to mechanize errands that the human visual framework can do.



Based on End User, Non-Industrial Vertical segment is expected to have a considerable growth over the forecast period due to high adoption of robotics in the healthcare industry has led to the increase in demand for computer vision systems in non-industrial vertical. By geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing during the forecast period due to increasing strong competition among customer Electronics Company in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of computer vision systems in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Computer Vision Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.2.1 Deep Learning

5.2.2 Traditional Computer Vision

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Frame Grabbers

5.3.2 LED Lighting

5.3.3 Optics

5.3.4 Processors

5.3.4.1 Digital signal processing (DSPS)

5.3.4.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGAS)

5.3.4.3 Microcontrollers and Microprocessors

5.3.4.4 vision processing unit (VPU)

5.3.5 Cameras

5.3.5.1 Frame Rate

5.3.5.1.1 <_br _5="">5.3.5.1.2 25-125 FPS

5.3.5.1.3 More Than 125 FPS

5.3.5.2 Sensor Type

5.3.5.2.1 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

5.3.5.2.2 Charge Coupled Devices (CCD)

5.3.6 Interface Standards

5.3.6.1 USB 2.0

5.3.6.2 USB 3.0

5.3.6.3 Camera Link

5.3.6.4 Camera Link HS

5.3.6.5 Gige

5.3.6.6 Other Interface Standards

5.3.6.6.1 Coaxpress

5.3.6.6.2 EMVA-1288

5.3.6.6.3 Genicam

5.3.6.7 Format

5.3.6.7.1 Area Scan

5.3.6.7.2 Line Scan



6 Global Computer Vision Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PC-Based Computer Vision Systems

6.3 Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision Systems



7 Global Computer Vision Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Identification

7.3 Measurement

7.4 Positioning & Guidance

7.5 Predictive Maintenance

7.6 Quality Assurance & Inspection



8 Global Computer Vision Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial Vertical

8.2.1 Automotive

8.2.2 Electronics and Semiconductor

8.2.3 Glass

8.2.4 Metals

8.2.5 Wood and Paper

8.2.6 Food and Packaging

8.2.8.1 Food

8.2.8.2 Packaging

8.2.7 Machinery

8.2.8 Printing

8.2.9 Rubber and Plastics

8.2.10 Solar Panel Manufacturing

8.2.11 Textiles

8.3 Non-Industrial Vertical

8.3.1 Agriculture

8.3.2 Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Vehicles

8.3.3 Healthcare

8.3.4 Intelligent Transportation Systems

8.3.5 Postal and Logistics

8.3.6 Retail

8.3.7 Security and Surveillance

8.3.8 Sports and Entertainment



9 Global Computer Vision Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



