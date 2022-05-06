$24 Billion Opportunities in the Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power Market - Global Estimates, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2026

May 06, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for fuel cells should grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to $24.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% for the period 2021-2026.
The Fuel cells market for the combined heat and power (CHP) segment should grow from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $14.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.7% for the period 2021-2026.
The Fuel cells market for auxiliary power units (APU) segment should grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $6.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% for the period 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report will cover fuel cells used specifically in stationary power generation and storage applications. Other applications include portable fuel cells and mobile units that can be used in automotive (not considered in the study).
Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends.
The fuel cell market is segmented based on:
- Type of fuel cell
- Application
- End-use segment
Solid oxide fuel cells and proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) are the major contributors to the fuel cell market. The applications considered in this study are combined heating and power (CHP), auxiliary power units (APU) and emergency power supply.
The Report Includes:
- 28 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An overview of the global market outlook for fuel cells for residential, commercial, and military power
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with a projection of CAGR through 2026
- Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market growth potential by type, end-use, application, and region
- Coverage of history of fuel cells and hydrogen fuel industry, description of competitive technologies and insights into government initiatives to promote fuel cells
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, new products launches and product enhancement, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell, General Electric Co., Sumitomo Corp., and Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
- Technical Overview
- History of Fuel Cells
- Hydrogen Fuel Industry
- Market Overview
- Value Chain
- Competitive Technologies
- Government Initiatives to Promote Fuel Cells
Chapter 4 Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Fuel Cell Market
- Combined Heat and Power
- Employment
- Projects
- Auxiliary and Backup Power
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Segment
- Residential
- Commercial
- Military
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
- PEMFC
- PEM Technology
- SOFC
- SOFC Technology
- Other Fuel Cell Types
- Alkaline Fuel Cells
- Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell
- Molten Carbon Fuel Cell
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Combined Heat and Power
- Auxiliary Power Unit
- Residential and Commercial (Generators)
- Recreational and Commercial Vehicles
- Signage
- Anti-Idling APUs
- Aircraft
- Military APUs
- Emergency Power Unit
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- APAC
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
Chapter 9 Recent Developments in the Fuel Cell Industry
- Recent Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
