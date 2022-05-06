$24 Billion Opportunities in the Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power Market - Global Estimates, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2026

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fuel cells should grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to $24.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% for the period 2021-2026.

The Fuel cells market for the combined heat and power (CHP) segment should grow from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $14.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.7% for the period 2021-2026.

The Fuel cells market for auxiliary power units (APU) segment should grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $6.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% for the period 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report will cover fuel cells used specifically in stationary power generation and storage applications. Other applications include portable fuel cells and mobile units that can be used in automotive (not considered in the study).

Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends.

The fuel cell market is segmented based on:

Type of fuel cell

Application

End-use segment

Solid oxide fuel cells and proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) are the major contributors to the fuel cell market. The applications considered in this study are combined heating and power (CHP), auxiliary power units (APU) and emergency power supply.

The Report Includes:

28 data tables and 32 additional tables

An overview of the global market outlook for fuel cells for residential, commercial, and military power

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with a projection of CAGR through 2026

Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market growth potential by type, end-use, application, and region

Coverage of history of fuel cells and hydrogen fuel industry, description of competitive technologies and insights into government initiatives to promote fuel cells

Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, new products launches and product enhancement, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell, General Electric Co., Sumitomo Corp., and Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview

Technical Overview

History of Fuel Cells

Hydrogen Fuel Industry

Market Overview

Value Chain

Competitive Technologies

Government Initiatives to Promote Fuel Cells

Chapter 4 Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Fuel Cell Market

Combined Heat and Power

Employment

Projects

Auxiliary and Backup Power

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Segment

Residential

Commercial

Military

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

PEMFC

PEM Technology

SOFC

SOFC Technology

Other Fuel Cell Types

Alkaline Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

Molten Carbon Fuel Cell

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Combined Heat and Power

Auxiliary Power Unit

Residential and Commercial (Generators)

Recreational and Commercial Vehicles

Signage

Anti-Idling APUs

Aircraft

Military APUs

Emergency Power Unit

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

APAC

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

North America

U.S.

Europe

Chapter 9 Recent Developments in the Fuel Cell Industry

Recent Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Acal Energy Ltd.

Acumentrics Holding Corp.

Adelan Uk Ltd.

AFC Energy

Alpps Fuel Cell Systems

Alstom Technology

Altergy

Ariston Holding N.V .

. Babcock & Wilcox

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power

Clara Venture Labs

Cummins Inc.

Ddi Energy

Delphi Automotive

Doosan Fuel Cell

Edison Electric Institute

Elcogen As

Energiened

Entwicklungs Und Vertriebsgesellschaft Brennstoffzelle

Fuelcell Energy

Fuel Cell Technologies

Fuji Electric

Future E Fuel Cell Solutions Gmbh

General Electric Co.

George Westinghouse Research And Technology Park

Global Resource Energy Inc.

Golden Energy Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.

Haldor Topsoe A/S/Topsoe Fuel Cell

Horizon Fuel Cells And Riversimple

H2 Power Tech

ITM Power

Intelligent Energy

Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.

Linde Boc

Loganenergy Corp.

Meidensha Corp.

Meridian Energy Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

National Fuel Cell Research Center

Neah Power

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Nexceris

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.

Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Palcan Fuel Cells Ltd.

Panasonic

Plug Power Inc.

Pohang Iron And Steel Co. (Posco)

Proton Motor Fuel Cell Gmbh

Reliant Energy Power Systems

Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.

Safcell

Shell Hydrogen Bv

Siemens Power Generation Inc.

Smart Fuel Cell Ag (Sfc)

Solidpower

Sofcpower

Staxera Gmbh (Sunfire)

Sulzer Hexis Ag

Sumitomo Corp.

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.

Toyota

Turkcell

Ultra Electronics Ami

United Technologies

Vaillant Gmbh

Versa Power Systems Inc.

Violet Fuel Cell Sticks

Wartsila Corp.

Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Webasto Ag

Worldwide Energy Llc

Ztek Corp.

