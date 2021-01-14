24 Exchange Appoints Julie Ros as Marketing & Business Development Consultant

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange, a multi-asset class, 24-hour trading platform, announced today the appointment of Julie Ros as Marketing & Business Development Consultant. In this role, Ros will lead the branding and business development efforts at 24 Exchange, leveraging her experience in building a global business as well as the strong relationships she has developed over her long career in the FX industry, especially during her 20 years as Founder & CEO of Profit & Loss.

A proven marketing, branding and media professional, Ros will drive 24 Exchange's continued growth through a robust and multi-faceted business development, marketing and external communications strategy.

Julie Ros, 24 Exchange Marketing & Business Development Consultant, said, "24 Exchange is raising the bar. As cost efficiencies related to both trading and market data continue to drive business decisions, 24 Exchange has at its core the structure to help firms achieve new levels of performance."

Dmitri Galinov, CEO and founder of 24 Exchange, added, "Julie's understanding of the needs of the diverse set of global FX participants as well as her unmatched network of contacts across the FX industry are exactly what 24 Exchange needs to catapult the company forward. We are thrilled to have a global business development professional of her caliber and record of achievement helping our leadership team. We look forward to benefitting from Julie's strategic marketing skills, extensive contacts and business building insights as we work to enhance 24 Exchange's position as one of the world's leading FX brands."

Most recently, Ros established and then provided strategic counsel to a trade association that represents the $6.6 trillion/day FX industry, the Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA). She previously developed a global publishing and events business from the ground up, Profit & Loss, serving as its CEO and Editor-in-Chief for two decades. Ros co-founded an executive women's networking group, and founded two publications, one focused on technological advances in the wholesale financial markets sector and the other focused on women in business. A graduate of New York University, she began her career as a journalist covering the financial services and technology sectors for Waters Information Services (now InfoPro) and Dow Jones Telerate.

"As a first-hand witness to the evolution of electronic trading – iterations of which have been pioneered by the 24 Exchange management team of Dmitri Galinov, Jason Woerz and Paul Millward – I'm excited to be working with such an accomplished group of executives to further enhance this innovative company's forward momentum. 24 Exchange has a compelling business model and I'm excited to help the firm extend its global brand and continue its growth," Ros added.

About 24 Exchange

24 Exchange is a multi-asset class trading platform that allows market participants to exchange their exposures at the lowest possible cost. Our mission is to enable our members to initiate the most cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes, 24 hours a day. We lower the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. 24 Exchange is operated by 24 Exchange Bermuda Limited. The company is domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda but is not regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. More information is available at https://www.24exchange.net/.

Media Contact :

Eric Andrus

KARV Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 212-333-0275

SOURCE 24 Exchange

Related Links

https://www.24exchange.net

