24 Hour Fitness and San Diego Padres Launch Partnership to Build a Healthier Community

The collaboration focuses on inspiring active lifestyles and supporting wellness initiatives throughout San Diego.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness today announced a new partnership with the San Diego Padres, bringing the two San Diego-based organizations together around a shared commitment to movement, community and a lifetime of health.

As part of the partnership, 24 Hour Fitness will officially become the Official Fitness Center Partner of the San Diego Padres and integrate into select Padres fan and community initiatives throughout the season, aligning with the team's broader slate of events and programming designed to encourage active lifestyles for fans of all ages.

"Both the Padres and 24 Hour Fitness are rooted in San Diego, and we share a responsibility to show up for this community through sport and movement," said Karl Sanft, President and CEO of 24 Hour Fitness. "Across Southern California, we partner with organizations that shape how people train, recover and stay active year-round. This collaboration meets fans where they already are and reinforces that movement is part of everyday life."

The company is experiencing the strongest growth period in its history, with plans to build on this momentum following the recent return of founder and fitness industry pioneer Mark Mastrov as owner and executive chair. This renewed leadership and increased investment have accelerated strategic brand partnerships, including this new collaboration with the Padres rooted in a shared commitment to health, wellness and community impact.

The partnership includes formal support of the San Diego Padres' youth baseball initiatives, which provides young athletes across the region with access to organized baseball in a supportive, instructional environment. The league emphasizes participation, skill development and inclusion while reducing barriers to entry and introducing more children to the game. Programs that will directly benefit from this partnership between 24 Hour Fitness and the Padres include youth baseball and softball day parades as well as 'Future Padres,' which provides free jerseys and hats to youth baseball and softball leagues and improve access to organized baseball and softball for thousands of children.

"The Padres are proud to work with partners that share our commitment to the community and to creating opportunities for people to stay active at every stage of life," said Sergio Del Prado, Padres Executive Vice President of Business Affairs. "24 Hour Fitness understands the role sport plays beyond the field, and this partnership reflects our shared focus on supporting fans, families and youth throughout San Diego."

Additional details around in-market activations and community experiences will be announced during the season.

