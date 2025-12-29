24 Hour Fitness Introduces "Results Your Way," A New Approach to Fitness in 2026

Focused on personalized coaching, clearer guidance and greater flexibility inside every club, Results Your Way reflects a focus on overall member wellness

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness today introduced Results Your Way, a new focus on delivering more personal, flexible and meaningful fitness experiences for members in the year ahead.

Rooted in decades of hands-on experience supporting millions of members, Results Your Way demonstrates a simple reality seen every day across 24 Hour Fitness clubs: progress looks different for everyone. Rather than prescribing a single path or outcome, 24 Hour Fitness is building an environment where members are supported in pursuing the results that align with their own goals, schedules and starting points.

"At 24 Hour Fitness, we go beyond access and equipment," said Miia Suortti, Vice President of Marketing at 24 Hour Fitness. "Our members are focused on results, but they want a fitness experience that fits their lives, goals and starting points. Results Your Way reflects our commitment to providing the tools, support and flexibility to help them move forward on their own terms."

"What we see consistently is that results happen when fitness adapts to the individual," said Raphael Konforti, Senior Director of Fitness Business and Operations at 24 Hour Fitness. "Some members want structure; others want freedom and most need a mix that changes over time. What doesn't change is how much results matter in keeping us consistent. We want to meet people where they are and help them build progress in a way that feels sustainable and motivating."

As 2026 begins, members will experience a more guided and intentional training environment the moment they walk into a 24 Hour Fitness club. In addition to all fitness staff, general managers will also be certified in personal training, ensuring expert guidance is readily available. While more than 40 clubs nationwide have undergone extensive remodels and now feature expanded layouts and upgraded equipment designed to support members of all fitness levels.

To better support members' overall wellness, dozens of locations are adding the already successful Recovery24 area which offers a dedicated space to help members prepare, perform and recharge with a suite of recovery focused tools. 24 Hour Fitness has also debuted the first of many Reformer24 private studios featuring a hybrid model of expert-led and on-demand instruction. Members can experience the same benefits of core strength, balance and full body-conditioning of traditional reformer Pilates at a fraction of the cost. Paired with personalized guidance through the 24GO app, members are better equipped than ever to know what to do and how to stay consistent. Together, these upgrades provide members the support, flexibility and confidence to pursue results in a way that fits their lifestyle, whether they are just starting out or building on a lifetime of fitness.

Members, both prospective and current, will see Results Your Way reflected across select advertising in 2026, with many placements appearing out of home alongside radio broadcast channels and in-club executions. In key markets, including Southern California, creative will be localized to reflect refreshed gyms and updated club experiences, driving home the power of personalized support and individual results.

Results Your Way reflects how 24 Hour Fitness continues to evolve alongside its members, creating an environment that values consistency over perfection and progress over pressure. Members will experience this shift through more visible coaching, clearer guidance and spaces designed to support them, reinforcing the company's commitment to helping every member achieve results in a way that feels personal, attainable and lasting.

