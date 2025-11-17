24 Hour Fitness Debuts Reformer24 Pilates in Southern California For a Fraction of Studio Cost

Boutique-quality Pilates can now be accessible to more members through innovative new

hybrid model, slashing the cost of Reformer-based Pilates classes substantially.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the 40-year leader in health and fitness, announces a new pilot program of Reformer-based Pilates in select gyms throughout the Southern California area. Pilates has exploded in popularity over recent months, but the cost of a typical studio class using the complex Reformer equipment can exceed $40 for a single, hour-long session. By utilizing existing gym space and leveraging video-led sessions, Reformer24 can put this premium and highly effective fitness discipline within reach at a far more accessible price point.

Reformer24, debuted first at 24 Hour Fitness' Anaheim Hills club this month and will roll out in Balboa and Costa Mesa in December. The space features a hybrid model that combines expert instruction with immersive video-based workouts, creating a flexible, affordable alternative to traditional studio classes. Members can experience the same benefits of core strength, balance, flexibility and full-body conditioning at a fraction of the cost of most studio offerings.

Members can enjoy a private, controlled access room with state-of-the-art Pilates Reformers and on-demand kiosk classes. These are industry-leading Reformer classes offered with an intuitive interface, ranging from beginner to advanced with over 800 classes across 20 class categories, including pre and post-natal, Physio-Led and body-part specific classes.

"Pilates is one of the most effective, low-impact workouts you can do, but accessibility has always been the barrier," said David Roth VP of club operations and services at 24 Hour Fitness. "We're excited to make high-quality reformer training available to more people, in an environment that's convenient, welcoming and inclusive."

Reformer24 Pilates spaces are a part of a larger push by 24 Hour Fitness featuring enhanced workout areas, additional recovery offerings, and connected fitness equipment to drive even stronger fitness outcomes for members.

The continued expansion of these premium spaces is taking place in tandem with a multi-year remodel of clubs throughout California and Texas as part of an overall investment in the member experience. Improved workout spaces and a more innovative, robust gym space is the primary growth strategy for 24 Hour Fitness as it evolves its offerings to meet members wherever they are on their fitness journey.

For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

