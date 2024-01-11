24 Hour Fitness Invites Members To Find Their Strength

In the new year of 24, InGoodTaste's latest campaign for 24 Hour Fitness commits to helping their members find their strength and drive their own journey.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the 40-year leader in health and fitness, in partnership with creative consultancy InGoodTaste, has unveiled their latest campaign to inspire current and prospective members to Find Their Strength this year.

24 Hour Fitness Find Your Strength campaign image
24 Hour Fitness Find Your Strength campaign image
24 Hour Fitness Find Your Strength campaign three-sided digital out of home on The Reef building in LA (the largest digital billboard in North America).
24 Hour Fitness Find Your Strength campaign three-sided digital out of home on The Reef building in LA (the largest digital billboard in North America).

This campaign is built on the struggle many feel, with only 28% of Americans meeting the CDC's minimum requirement for physical activity and 50% starting a fitness program and quitting within the first six months. Too often, they cite intimidation and a lack of support as their reasons for dropping off their journey. By showing members side-by-side with coaches and each other, exercising together as part of a community, this new campaign showcases the power of accountability, connection, and support in driving members' fitness journeys despite these obstacles.

"We want to meet our members where they are, creating fun and engaging ways to work out while celebrating the wins, big and small, along their fitness journey," says Jill Rankin, CMO of 24 Hour Fitness. "That means a renewed focus on what we can do to motivate, support, and challenge them, wherever their journey is starting. For 40 years, that commitment to their journey has been our north star at 24 Hour Fitness and InGoodTaste put that front and center in a fun, modern, thoughtful way."

"The creative for this campaign had to strike a balance between being approachable while being aspirational, to celebrate members and coaches while showing the possibility of a world where those barriers to their fitness goals are torn down," says Ryan Lindholm, CEO and Co-Founder of InGoodTaste. "We're fortunate to have had the trust and appreciation of a partner like 24 Hour Fitness to bring this vision to life in a way that's going to positively impact hundreds of thousands of people."

"We chose to shoot through the eyes of a member or a coach, putting the viewer in a simple environment, rich with positive energy," says Jason Herkert, CCO of InGoodTaste. "By focusing the creative on the essentials of being together with each other, building one another up and, most importantly, allowing people to feel seen, we can show what it feels like to find the strength to continue a fitness journey."

24 Hour Fitness' fully integrated campaign launched in market at the turn of 2024, taking over the largest OOH placement in the US on Los Angeles' Reef Building, along with national buys in the NFL Playoffs and the Golden Globes.

Campaign video is available to view here with additional edits and images available by request.

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com.

About InGoodTaste

InGoodTaste is a creative consultancy driving change in how we see, feel, and think about the world around us. Committed to the discipline of creativity, IGT weaves that quality into three critical areas: Strategy, Creative, and Communications, building a roadmap for our partners that not only endures change, but helps shape it. Visit Igtstudio.com

SOURCE 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC

